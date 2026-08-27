Franco Colapinto retains Alpine F1 seat with new deal

Alpine has confirmed it will retain Franco Colapinto for the 2027 Formula 1 season.

It had been expected for some time that Colapinto would stay on at Alpine but Thursday's announcement confirms the French squad has opted for stability heading into 2027.

Colapinto will continue to partner Pierre Gasly, who is already signed up to a long-term deal that will keep him at Alpine until at least the end of 2028.

“I am very pleased to remain with this team in 2027,” Colapinto said. “I feel very happy and very settled here and it’s been even better that we have made significant progress this year compared to last. We have a lot more milestones to reach and I know the team is working so hard in finding performance and making the car better and better.

Colapinto has scored 19 points for Alpine this season

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“Our long-term goals are obvious – to compete and win - and I am grateful to the team, Flavio [Briatore] and Steve [Nielsen], for the trust placed in me to be one of its drivers going into the future. I’m looking forward to seeing how everything plays out and focusing on my job on-track first and foremost.”

Colapinto has scored 19 points so far during a much-improved 2026 season, including a career-best finish of sixth place at the Canadian Grand Prix. He currently sits 12th in the world championship.

Along with Gasly's haul of 44 points, Alpine holds sixth place in the constructors' championship with 63 points, three behind midfield rivals Racing Bulls.

“We are very happy to confirm our driver line-up for 2027 with Franco staying as a race driver alongside Pierre,” Alpine executive director Flavio Briatore said.

“For me, having consistency is very important. We are now settled from a driver point of view and I have said many times that, while this is an important piece of the puzzle, the most significant we have to get right is designing and building a fast race car which absolutely remains our number one priority.

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Alpine will retain the same driver line up for a third season

“We have seen Franco truly grow and mature into a great driver this year. His results in Miami and Montréal especially confirmed what I already knew: Franco belongs in Formula 1 and he belongs at this team. I expect both Franco, and Pierre, to continue doing a fantastic job on track and for the entire team to push relentlessly until we are fighting, and winning, at the front end of this sport.”

Colapinto initially made his F1 debut after replacing the struggling Logan Sargeant at Williams and scored five points during an impressive nine-race cameo at the end of 2024.

The Argentine stepped in at Alpine seven races into the 2025 season to takeover from Jack Doohan, but Colapinto had a difficult campaign in which he failed to score points.

Despite this, Alpine kept the faith in Colapinto, who has rewarded the team with a much stronger showing throughout 2026.

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