Ferrari warned it faces “first real test” of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc F1 dynamic

Ferrari has been warned it faces its "first real test" of the dynamic between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were frustrated at Zandvoort
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were frustrated at Zandvoort

Ferrari faces its “first real test” of the dynamic between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after the Dutch Grand Prix, according to former Formula 1 presenter Will Buxton.

Both Hamilton and team-mate Leclerc were left frustrated with Ferrari’s strategy at Zandvoort, with the seven-time world champion feeling the Italian outfit’s indecision cost him a potential podium finish. 

Hamilton, who was on a different tyre strategy and the quicker driver at the time, wanted Leclerc moved aside sooner but Ferrari opted against using team orders. Instead, it pitted Leclerc two laps later. 

“Great way of wasting time, good job,” Hamilton sarcastically told Ferrari over team radio after losing time stuck behind Leclerc, with overtaking difficult at Zandvoort. 

Lewis Hamilton lost time behind Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton lost time behind Charles Leclerc

Hamilton made a point of comparing Ferrari with how decisively Mercedes had acted in asking its drivers to swap positions in a similar situation at the same race. 

Speaking on the Up to Speed podcast, Buxton accused Ferrari of being “so scared of losing, they can’t win”. 

“Is this Ferrari’s first real test, of the Charles-Lewis relationship?” Buxton said. 

“If not a test of their relationship a test of how the team handles it because Charles is the golden child, always has been. He’s Ferrari through and through, probably never going to race anywhere else. It’s his place and he’s been there since he was a kid. 

“Then you’ve got Lewis. The GOAT, seven-time world champion and you can’t please both. On an F1 team, one driver is going to be pissed and one driver is going to come out happy. That’s just how it works, especially in these kind of scenarios. 

Leclerc was seen shaking his head at Hamilton after the race
Leclerc was seen shaking his head at Hamilton after the race

“You can’t have to take your medicine sometimes and realise that you are going to piss one of them off. You can’t keep both of them happy in every single eventually. It doesn’t happen. 

“Lewis has experience of a team that executes immediately at Mercedes and he wants that championship-winning mentality at Ferrari, because unless you have that you are never going to win a title. 

“So I can see the frustration in Lewis of being like ‘guys we’re making ourselves look like dicks here. This is stupid’, because he has experience of the other side of the coin. 

“Is it a Ferrari problem? Is it a Charles-Lewis problem? How quickly do they have to nip it in the bud? Do they have to just figure out what they are doing and actually get it written down or understand that the level of execution they have at the moment just simply isn’t what a championship-winning team has.”

“Mercedes are thinking solely about what’s best for the team and Ferrari are dithering on the pit wall because they are trying not to upset their drivers. It’s a little bit McLaren, isn’t it? Can’t upset the drivers, ‘oh what do we do?’ Got to keep both of them happy because two number ones. Indecision is still a decision.” 

Hamilton, who is third in the world championship and 59 points behind Andrea Kimi Antonelli, admitted his radio outburst at Ferrari was not “the best version” of himself in a social media post reflecting on the weekend. 

Tags:

F1
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari warned it faces “first real test” of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc F1 dynamic
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
'Not the best version of me' - Lewis Hamilton vows 'to be better' after Ferrari strategy radio outburst
Hamilton in Zandvoort
F1 News
Ferrari ‘scared’ to tell Hamilton and Leclerc what to do after strategy gaffe
Tension brewed between Leclerc and Hamilton at Zandvoort
F1 Feature
What Ferrari must learn from ruthless Mercedes F1 execution after strategic own goal
Lewis Hamilton lost time behind Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Hollywood icon poses with Lewis Hamilton as he visits Kim Kardashian
Hamilton in Zandvoort
F1 News
Ferrari defends Dutch GP strategy after Lewis Hamilton criticism
Vasseur on the Ferrari pit wall
F1 News
Mercedes boss makes shocking revelation about F1 title battle
Toto Wolff says Mercedes cannot afford to upgrade its car

Latest News

F1 News
Franco Colapinto retains Alpine F1 seat with new deal
17m ago
Franco Colapinto was twice penalised in the Dutch Grand Prix
F1 News
Crash-fest F3 test highlights potential Madrid F1 track danger zones with 19 red flags
2h ago
F3 testing at the Madring
F1 News
Ferrari warned it faces “first real test” of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc F1 dynamic
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were frustrated at Zandvoort
F1 News
Why McLaren and Red Bull face wait for Monaco F1 appeal ruling
3h ago
McLaren and Red Bull face a wait for a verdict
F1 News
Red Bull blow as FIA reveals results of second F1 ADUO engine review
20h ago
Red Bull is determined to have the best engine in F1

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda tells F1 teams “call me” after impressive Dutch GP cameo
21h ago
Yuki Tsunoda impressed on his F1 return with Racing Bulls
F1 News
‘I don’t believe you’ - McLaren dubious of Mercedes F1 money claim
22h ago
Antonelli led for a decent chunk of the Zandvoort race
F1 News
New Madrid F1 track footage captured by Police helicopter during F3 test
22h ago
F3 has been testing at the Madrid ahead of its F1 debut
F1 News
Ferrari teases Michael Schumacher tribute livery for home F1 race at Monza
26/08/26
Schumacher won the Italian Grand Prix 20 years
F1 News
‘I’ve never heard him so angry’ - F1 winner defends Lewis Hamilton over 'valid' Ferrari radio fury
26/08/26
Lewis Hamilton was critical of Ferrari's strategy at Zandvoort