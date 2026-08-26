New Madrid F1 track footage captured by Police helicopter during F3 test

New birds-eye footage of the Madrid Formula 1 track has emerged - from a police helicopter.

Madrid has replaced Barcelona as the host of the Spanish Grand Prix for 2026 as part of a 10-year deal with F1. The newly-built Madring track will debut on 11-13 September.

Ferrari became the first F1 team to test at the Madrid when Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc took turns driving the SF-26 around the 5.416km venue as part of a filming day in July.

Williams driver Carlos Sainz was the first F1 driver to complete a lap of Madrid’s new F1 circuit. He got a taste of the track, including the banked ‘La Monumental’, behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang GT in May.

Hamilton at the Madring © Ferrari

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Formula 3 has been holding a test in Madrid this week. The Spanish capital will also host the F3 season finale.

Local police shared unique birds-eye footage of the test they captured while flying overhead on social media.

Audi junior Freddie Slater, who topped the timesheets on the first day of running, praised the new circuit,” Slater said.

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“I think it was a really positive day. I think this track is incredible to drive, it's a bit old-school, got some interesting corners and it's got a lot of character to it.

“It's probably one of the most enjoyable on a push lap on the calendar. I'm just enjoying it. I'm having fun. Today has been a really positive day. I'm just learning about the track and trying to adapt my driving style to it and also adapt the car a bit to it.

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“It's been a good learning day for the team, especially, which is very important, obviously, with a completely new track and no previous data to rely on. It's been a solid day so far.”

He added: “I've actually had a couple of experiences around street tracks. Obviously, Macau, Monaco this year, and it's about going out, being on the limit, but not being too over the limit that you end up risking crashing.

“I think that was very important this morning to build up to it, to get multiple laps under the belt so you actually could work out what was going on.

“It's been a positive way of building up to it. I love the whole thing. I think it's incredible. I think it's one of the best tracks I’ve driven.

“Like all the best tracks, like your Macau's, your Monaco's, the tracks that have got character, and I think that's what's the most special thing that they've done here.

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“I can't name a favourite part, but I do like the Turn 5 and 6 chicane.”