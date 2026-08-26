‘I’ve never heard him so angry’ - F1 winner defends Lewis Hamilton over 'valid' Ferrari radio fury

Lewis Hamilton has been defended for his radio outburst at Ferrari during the Dutch Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has since apologised for his radio comments
Lewis Hamilton has since apologised for his radio comments

Lewis Hamilton’s furious outburst over the radio at his Ferrari team during the Dutch Grand Prix shocked ex-Formula 1 driver David Coulthard. 

Hamilton grew increasingly frustrated with Ferrari’s strategy during the second half of Sunday’s race at Zandvoort, especially when he ended up being stuck behind team-mate Charles Leclerc, who was running a different strategy and on older tyres.

“Great way of wasting time guys, good job,” Hamilton said sarcastically in response to Leclerc pitting after being held up by his team-mate for two laps. 

The seven-time world champion felt that the lost time ultimately cost him a place on the podium as he ended up finishing just behind the Mercedes of George Russell, who was aided by a late virtual safety car as he fended off his former team-mate for third. 

Lewis Hamilton lost time behind Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton lost time behind Charles Leclerc

Speaking on the Up to Speed podcast, Coulthard admitted he has never heard Hamilton so angry over the radio during an F1 race. 

“I think he's got some valid points. I've never heard Lewis Hamilton so angry on the radio. I've never heard him raise his voice. He never curses. Never,” Coulthard said. 

Hamilton has since apologised for his radio comments, admitting that in the heat of the moment it “wasn’t the best version of me”. 

"I've listened back to some of my radio and TV comments. In the heat of the moment frustration can come out, especially when you care as deeply as I do,” Hamilton wrote on social media as he reflected on the weekend. 

"But that wasn't the best version of me. I take responsibility for that, and I'll be better. That passion comes from believing in this team, the people in it, and what we’re building together. The direction is clear. The belief is there. And the fight is absolutely still on.

Hamilton was less than impressed by Ferrari's in-race decision-making
Hamilton was less than impressed by Ferrari's in-race decision-making
© XPB Images

Hamilton added: “I’m incredibly proud of everyone back at the factory who continues to bring updates, find performance and push us forward. To the team at the track, thank you. The commitment and effort never go unnoticed. We still have work to do, particularly over one lap, but we’ll keep digging in, learning and improving together.”

Hamilton has slipped to third place in the world championship, 59 points behind Andrea Kimi Antonelli, and level on points with Russell. 

Tags:

F1
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
‘I’ve never heard him so angry’ F1 winner defends Lewis Hamilton over 'valid' Ferrari radio fury
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Ferrari ‘scared’ to tell Hamilton and Leclerc what to do after strategy gaffe
Tension brewed between Leclerc and Hamilton at Zandvoort
F1 Feature
What Ferrari must learn from ruthless Mercedes F1 execution after strategic own goal
Lewis Hamilton lost time behind Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Hollywood icon poses with Lewis Hamilton as he visits Kim Kardashian
Hamilton in Zandvoort
F1 News
Ferrari defends Dutch GP strategy after Lewis Hamilton criticism
Vasseur on the Ferrari pit wall
F1 News
Mercedes boss makes shocking revelation about F1 title battle
Toto Wolff says Mercedes cannot afford to upgrade its car
F1 News
Charles Leclerc joins Lewis Hamilton in questioning Ferrari's Dutch GP strategy
Leclerc was confused by Ferrari's strategy calls in Zandvoort

Latest News

F1 News
Ferrari teases Michael Schumacher tribute livery for home F1 race at Monza
47s ago
Schumacher won the Italian Grand Prix 20 years
F1 News
‘I’ve never heard him so angry’ - F1 winner defends Lewis Hamilton over 'valid' Ferrari radio fury
35m ago
Lewis Hamilton was critical of Ferrari's strategy at Zandvoort
F1 News
How Nico Hulkenberg avoided a huge crash with his Audi F1 team-mate
1h ago
Nico Hulkenberg avoided a massive crash with his team-mate
F1 News
Red Bull boss responds to Nico Rosberg’s $80m Max Verstappen F1 salary claim
2h ago
Verstappen has added two years onto his existing Red Bull deal
F1 News
Lando Norris hits back at rivals' McLaren title claims after back-to-back F1 wins
18h ago
Norris basked in his victory, but is not confident of his title chances

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen to take on 100 drivers in huge karting challenge
19h ago
Verstappen will take on a 100 kart challenge at Silverstone
F1 News
Mercedes explains Dutch GP team orders were aimed at helping George Russell
21h ago
Russell finished in third place at the Dutch Grand Prix
F1 News
"Nowhere to hide" - Red Bull offers worrying pace assessment after troubled Dutch GP
22h ago
Mekies in the Red Bull garage
F1 News
FIA condemns 'targeted abuse' of F1 stewards after Colapinto penalty
23h ago
FIA
F1 News
David Coulthard makes cheeky dig after Lando Norris equals F1 win record
23h ago
Coulthard in the F1 paddock