‘I’ve never heard him so angry’ - F1 winner defends Lewis Hamilton over 'valid' Ferrari radio fury

Lewis Hamilton’s furious outburst over the radio at his Ferrari team during the Dutch Grand Prix shocked ex-Formula 1 driver David Coulthard.

Hamilton grew increasingly frustrated with Ferrari’s strategy during the second half of Sunday’s race at Zandvoort, especially when he ended up being stuck behind team-mate Charles Leclerc, who was running a different strategy and on older tyres.

“Great way of wasting time guys, good job,” Hamilton said sarcastically in response to Leclerc pitting after being held up by his team-mate for two laps.

The seven-time world champion felt that the lost time ultimately cost him a place on the podium as he ended up finishing just behind the Mercedes of George Russell, who was aided by a late virtual safety car as he fended off his former team-mate for third.

Lewis Hamilton lost time behind Charles Leclerc

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Speaking on the Up to Speed podcast, Coulthard admitted he has never heard Hamilton so angry over the radio during an F1 race.

“I think he's got some valid points. I've never heard Lewis Hamilton so angry on the radio. I've never heard him raise his voice. He never curses. Never,” Coulthard said.

Hamilton has since apologised for his radio comments, admitting that in the heat of the moment it “wasn’t the best version of me”.

"I've listened back to some of my radio and TV comments. In the heat of the moment frustration can come out, especially when you care as deeply as I do,” Hamilton wrote on social media as he reflected on the weekend.

"But that wasn't the best version of me. I take responsibility for that, and I'll be better. That passion comes from believing in this team, the people in it, and what we’re building together. The direction is clear. The belief is there. And the fight is absolutely still on.

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Hamilton was less than impressed by Ferrari's in-race decision-making © XPB Images

Hamilton added: “I’m incredibly proud of everyone back at the factory who continues to bring updates, find performance and push us forward. To the team at the track, thank you. The commitment and effort never go unnoticed. We still have work to do, particularly over one lap, but we’ll keep digging in, learning and improving together.”

Hamilton has slipped to third place in the world championship, 59 points behind Andrea Kimi Antonelli, and level on points with Russell.