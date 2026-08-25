Netflix confirm Drive to Survive to return in 2027 with season nine

The popular behind-the-scenes Formula 1 series will return next year.

Ferrari's decision to start on softs backfired
Ferrari's decision to start on softs backfired

Netflix has locked a ninth season of Drive to Survive into its 2027 schedule, which will follow all the twists and turns of the current Formula 1 season. 

Drive to Survive has become appointment viewing for a large section of F1 fans, and served as a gateway for a new generation to discover the sport when it first launched in 2019, documenting the previous campaign as Lewis Hamilton took his fifth world title. 

Rather than following the action in chronological order, producers will follow select storylines through a set period. This could be a rivalry that reaches a head, a championship battle, or even just a more personal angle that would usually not have been disclosed.

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“We’re so excited to be making Season 9 of this iconic show," said James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin, Executive Producers at Box to Box.

“This year we’re going to go deeper than ever before into the hidden spaces of this fantastic sport.”

For season eight, the episode count was dropped from 10 to eight, and no indication has been given on whether it will remain at this reduced number going forward. 

Verstappen has not often featured, instead boycotting the series
Verstappen has not often featured, instead boycotting the series

While loved by a certain audience, some within the traditional fanbase have been quick to point out flaws with Drive to Survive, with rivalries created from little to no substance, and on-track events happening in a fictionalised order. 

Drivers have also criticised the series, with Lando Norris previously describing elements as "made-up nonsense", while Max Verstappen has often refused to take part.

Netflix usually broadcasts the new season around the time of pre-season testing, meaning that a Februray 2027 release date is likely for the latest installment. 

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F1
2026
Netflix confirm Drive to Survive to return in 2027 with season nine
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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