Max Verstappen to take on 100 drivers in huge karting challenge

Max Verstappen is set to take on 100 rivals as he swaps out his Formula 1 car for a kart at Silverstone.

The four-time F1 champion is no stranger to taking on a challenge - just look at his recent exploits at the Nurburgring 24 Hours if you need proof. On this occasion, it will not be professional drivers lining up against him, but a string of Red Bull athletes, streamers, personalities, and "everyday fans" invited from around the world.

"In go-karts you learn all the basics: starts, defending, overtaking," said Verstappen. "Of course, I spent a long period of my life go-karting, so it's always nice to return.

The track has been tested ahead of Verstappen's karting challenge © Red Bull Content Pool

"It's about understanding the grip of the go-kart. I've done so many years in go-karting that you quite naturally get back into things."

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This field may not seem like a challenge for such a decorated F1 star, but 101 karts on a track at one time will make things potentially even more cramped than Zandvoort was last weekend.

In order to best cope with this number of vehicles, a purpose-built layout has been created at Silverstone. Race Director and French racing driver David Terrien was the man charged with the task.

"Creating a track for 101 drivers at the same time has never been done, never been seen," he said. "So, it's very exciting.

"When you have Max chasing everyone, I think that's going to be the experience of a lifetime for all the drivers. You're going to have Max showcasing all these skills of looking through the traffic, trying to prepare and plan where he can overtake people, and going through the traffic at the fastest speed he can because he doesn't want to let the drivers at the front pull away."

The track will be busy on September 16 © Red Bull Content Pool

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Among the Red Bull athletes set to take to the track against Verstappen are ultrarunner Arda Saatçi, basketball shooting phenomenon Chris "Lethal Shooter" Matthews, and British freestyle mountain biker Matt Jones.

Ensuring the challenge is in the public eye, the race will be broadcast live around the world on Disney+, and on the ESPN App for ESMP Unlimited subscribers in the United States.

The race will take place on September 16th, on the weekend between the Spanish and Azerbaijan grands prix.