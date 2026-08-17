How to watch F1 2026 Dutch Grand Prix as Zandvoort bids farewell

All the information on how to watch the 2026 F1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Zandvoort will host its final F1 Dutch Grand Prix
Zandvoort will host its final F1 Dutch Grand Prix

This is how to watch the Formula 1 2026 Dutch Grand Prix, which takes place from 21-23 August at Zandvoort. 

Following a four-week summer break, F1 returns to action as the second half of the 2026 season resumes with the Dutch Grand Prix. 

The Dutch Grand Prix is set to mark the start of an intense run of races, which currently stands at 12 in 16 weeks, though uncertainty still surrounds how the season will conclude amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. 

F1 2026 Dutch Grand Prix: Zandvoort start time and schedule

Piastri won last year's Dutch Grand Prix
Piastri won last year's Dutch Grand Prix

F1 is preparing to bid farewell to the iconic Zandvoort, which will host the Dutch Grand Prix for the final time before it drops off the calendar for 2027. 

A sellout crowd is expected to support home hero Max Verstappen, who will hoping to add to his three victories at the 4.259km track situated in the North Sea coastal town. The four-time world champion is yet to win a race in what has been a difficult 2026 season for Red Bull. 

Mercedes heads to Zandvoort as the team to beat, having dominated most of the 2026 season so far. 

After racking up six victories, Andrea Kimi Antonelli sits top of the world championship and is 50 points clear of Lewis Hamilton

But it was McLaren and reigning world champion Lando Norris who closed out the first half of the season on a high note by returning to winning ways at the Hungarian Grand Prix. 

Mercedes might not have things all its own way at Zandvoort, which is a track that suits Ferrari’s car on paper. 

Based on its performance at the tight and twisty Hungaroring, McLaren could also be a threat. The British squad has won the last two races at Zandvoort. 

How to watch the 2026 F1 Dutch GP in the UK? 

The 2026 Dutch Grand Prix runs from 21-23 August. 

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of the 2026 F1 season in the UK. You can also watch via streaming services such as NowTV.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream the 2026 F1 Australian Grand Prix online via Sky Go.

A subscription to Sky Sports in the UK starts from £22 per month.

Alternatively, there is a free-to-air option in the UK.

Channel 4 will be providing free highlights programmes throughout the 2026 F1 season.

For fans in regions without exclusive TV contracts, all the action can be followed via F1 TV Pro. In the US, this feed can be viewed with an Apple TV subscription. 

Crash.net provides live text updates for all F1 track sessions, as well as reports and news.

Previous Dutch Grand Prix winners 

Home hero Max Verstappen has three wins at Zandvoort
Home hero Max Verstappen has three wins at Zandvoort

2025 - Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

2024 - Lando Norris (McLaren)

2023 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 

2022 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2021 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

The Dutch Grand Prix was not held between 1986 and 2019 and was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

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How to watch F1 2026 Dutch Grand Prix as Zandvoort bids farewell
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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