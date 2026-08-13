Red Bull seeing problems ‘every time you go to track’ with RB22

Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache has conceded the extent of the problems facing the team at the halfway point of the season.

Red Bull is without a race win in the first 11 races of a Formula 1 season for the first time since 2015, the year before Max Verstappen made his race-winning debut with the outfit in Spain.

Having been the dominant force since 2022, Red Bull was caught and bettered by McLaren last term, as the Woking-based team secured a championship double with Lando Norris, with the intensity of the season-long battle carrying a lasting price for both teams.

Verstappen was on the podium in Hungary, but still not on the top step

"We fought until the end, and like the other team, McLaren, I think we are a little bit behind, both of us, based on what we did last year," said Wache.

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Speaking in Hungary, he added: "The other competitors have improved a lot since Monaco. With this new car, you see a different problem every time you go to the track, when you put the car on the ground. We try to maximise it, but no confidence."

Red Bull entered the summer break with Verstappen finishing second in Hungary, losing out only to Norris. As a team, they sit over 200 points behind Mercedes in the constructors' standings, in an increasing no man's land between McLaren and Racing Bulls.

The RB22 is a work in progress © XPB Images

Asked about the momentum built with improved results prior to the break - Verstappen featuring on the podium in three of four races - Wache said: "I think the main aspect is that we started behind and, for sure, we have progressed.

"I think it’s a very good job from the team to progress and to arrive where we are. We still aren’t where we would like to be, but you try to do your best, try to understand what is not working and what you can do better, and after that you see where you are. But the main thing is that the progress was interesting as a team."

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