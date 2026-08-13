Danica Patrick hits back at trolls over bodyshaming on social media

Danica Patrick has struck back at trolls criticising her appearance while on holiday in Europe.

Former Sky F1 pundit Patrick ended her tenure with the broadcaster at the end of last season, confirming her exit with a social media post ahead of this year's Australian Grand Prix, when her name was notably absent from Sky's plans.

Enjoying a holiday touring some of Europe's most famous beach resorts, the 44-year-old was stung by a sting of abusive comments on a recent social media post of her wearing a yellow bikini when standing on a beach.

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These included the suggestion: "You need a hamburger", while others expressed concerns over her appearance.

Using the story function, which allows users to share images or messages for a 24-hour period before disappearing, Patrick clapped back at her detractors, writing: “Since many have told me to eat after my last post, I shall show you more of my meals…

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“Lunch here, and breakfast was 3 eggs plus 2 whites and a large homemade slice of sourdough with butter and blueberry jam.”

Rowing on a paddleboard in a follow-up post, Patrick added: “If you don’t lift weights (like for real) and eat your damn protein (not 2 eggs), you don’t get to have muscles.

“And the more muscle you have, the more you get to eat!!!!! The end.”

Patrick did not return to Sky for the 2026 F1 season

Not all of the comments were negative, however, with one follower writing: "I have no idea how people can put you down for having a slim fit body at your age. I think you are beautiful inside and out.

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"I think some of those people are jealous. I don't see anything wrong with a person trying to stay fit. We are talked in the past and I feel that you are in the right frame of mind by the way you take care of yourself."

While more known by a modern audience for her punditry work, Patrick enjoyed a successful career in both NASCAR and IndyCar, becoming ths only female driver to win in the latter category at the 2008 Indy Japan 300.

After six years in IndyCar, she switched to NASCAR between 2012-18.