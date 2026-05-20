Danica Patrick to make TV return this weekend after Sky F1 departure

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick is set to return to TV screens this week for coverage of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.



Danica had been a regular fixture at Sky as part of their F1 team however it was revealed ahead of the 2026 season that she had parted ways with the broadcaster.



The ex-racing driver was a somewhat controversial figure among that broadcast team, insisted that it was her decision to stop working with Sky at the end of 2025.



"From my first Sky Sports F1 race in Austin to my last 5 years later… I had such a blast!" Patrick wrote on social media.

Danica Patrick and Jenson Button

"The Sky team was so much fun (thank you all), I saw so many amazing new race tracks and cities, and got to be part of a huge boom in F1!



"I called after the last race in 2025 and said it was time for me to move on and I was so grateful for the opportunity and experience I was given!

"….and now due to my deep exposure to F1, I will be glued to my TV for the season starting this weekend, like every other fan!".



This weekend however, Patrick will be joining the Fox Sports broadcast team for coverage of the iconic IndyCar event alongside fellow former F1 broadcasters Will Buxton and James Hinchcliffe.



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Danica Patrick competed in the IndyCar Series between 2005 and 2011. She made history in 2008 by winning the Indy Japan 300, the first and only IndyCar victory by a woman, and took a career-best third-place finish in the 2009 Indianapolis 500.



The Indy500 is set to take place on Sunday May 24 coinciding with the F1 Canadian Grand Prix with a number of ex-F1 drivers taking part.



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Schumacher is one of five former F1 drivers in action

Fans in the UK will be able to watch the Indy 500 live on Sky Sports F1, or stream the action via the Sky Sports app with the race set to kick off at 5:30pm UK time.

Those without a Sky subscription can watch the action by purchasing a NOW Day pass or a cancel-anytime Month pass.

Alternatively, a free highlights package will be made available on the official IndyCar YouTube channel.