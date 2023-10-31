Hamilton continued his fine form in F1 2023 with another podium appearance, finishing just over 13 seconds behind race winner Max Verstappen.

The seven-time world champion is now just 20 points behind Sergio Perez in the battle for second-place in the championship.

Speaking after the race, Button - who was Hamilton’s teammate at McLaren for three seasons between 2010 and 2012 - noticed a shift in mentality from the 38-year-old.

“It’s great to see Lewis so upbeat,” he said. “He got out of the car, jumped to his mechanics.

“Lewis finishing second used to be a thing where he was disappointed.

“He can see progress, especially after last weekend’s disqualification. This is a big deal to him.

“Also, to keep those tyres working until the end of the race.

“For George? It’s tricky. Your teammate is second and you’re sixth. It’s tough, it really is.”

Ex-IndyCar Danica Patrick believes Mercedes’ progress is the reason why Hamilton is so positive.

“I think they are both realising that the progress is there,” she added. “They need to find consistency of the speed, [with] the potential that they have.

“I feel like they’re both confident enough that they can start racing for wins.”