Antonelli has been part of the Mercedes young driver programme since 2019, and is widely regarded as the most impressive talent outside of F1.

The 17-year-old has been fast tracked to race in F2 - F1’s main feeder series in 2024 - bypassing F3 completely.

Italy haven’t had an F1 driver since Antonio Giovinazzi, while the last Italian to win a race was Giancarlo Fisichella in 2006.

In complete contrast, Francesco Bagnaia is the reigning MotoGP champion and is currently leading this year’s championship.

Bagnaia rose through the ranks with Rossi’s support through the VR46 Academy.

While Rossi has voiced his support for Antonelli, he dismissed suggestions that his academy could welcome four-wheel drivers in the future.

“I’m very happy to know Kimi because on the paper he can be the future Italian hope in F1. So we stay a bit together sometimes, and he is a great guy I like a lot, we enjoy,” he said as quoted by Formula Scout.

“Italy is very strong at motorcycles because we have always very strong riders, but less in cars, because there is a lot of time that we don’t have an Italian driver winning a F1 race, for example.

“I think we are strong in motorcycle for the academy because we know a lot of people and it is our world. With the cars, I think it can be more difficult, so I think that we will continue just with motorcycles. But supporting and helping Kimi, why not, because we hope he can arrive in F1.”