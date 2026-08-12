F1 race winner reveals offer to "give" Jeremy Clarkson his pub, but with a key condition

Jeremy Clarkson is far from the only famous face to have invested in the pub industry.

Clarkson was offered a second "Dog" for his pub business.
Clarkson was offered a second "Dog" for his pub business.

David Coulthard has revealed that he once offered to "give" Jeremy Clarkson his London pub, but with one crucial stipulation. 

Clarkson has recently become almost as famous for exploits on his farm and in his pub as he was for hooning around testing Supercars on Top Gear and the Grand Tour.

His Diddly Squat farm and shop has become a tourist hotspot in the Cotswolds, and The Farmer's Dog pub is almost impossible to get a table at, with reservations for the month made available at the start of the month, and selling out in moments.

Clarkson and partner Lisa Hogan run the farm and shop
Clarkson and partner Lisa Hogan run the farm and shop
© XPB Images

But former Williams and McLaren driver Coulthard has revealed how he offered Clarkson a second pub for his portfolio - The Brown Dog in London. 

"I bought a pub in Barnes which just didn't work," Coulthard told Jodie Kidd via her Kidd in a Sweet Shop YouTube series.

"It was The Brown Dog, and because they closed off all the bloody roads and no one goes in and we couldn't make it work. 

"I actually offered it to Jeremy Clarkson. I said, "Jeremy, I'll give you the pub. It's yours, title deeds [and everything], but if and when you make money, you start cutting us in. And I think it was just too far from where he lives to make it sensible."

"It's a difficult business."

Coulthard found the pub industry tough to handle
Coulthard found the pub industry tough to handle
© XPB Images

Since stepping away from The Grand Tour, Clarkson has been able to devote increased time to his farm and has become a key voice representing British farming. He has made speeches at protests, notably when farmers descended on London with a fleet of tractors, and has created schemes to help farmers suffering with mental health problems as a result of extreme pressures on the industry.

At the end of the recent series of Clarkson's Farm, the personality revealed a prostate cancer diagnosis, from which he is now in remission after undergoing treatment.

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Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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