Explained: Eddie Jordan drew ‘nervous laugh’ from Toto Wolff and Christian Horner

Eddie Jordan
Eddie Jordan

The unique brilliance of Eddie Jordan has been reminisced upon by his friend David Coulthard.

F1 legends Jordan and Coulthard co-hosted their Formula For Success podcast until the sad passing of Jordan earlier this year.

His triumphs in Formula 1 leave a void which will never be filled, Coulthard insisted.

“I do not believe there will be an entrepreneurial grand prix team owner like Eddie ever again,” Coulthard told the Indo Sport podcast.

“The sport has changed now.

“He could call out Toto Wolff, Christian Horner, Stefano Domenicali, Guenther Steiner…

“They had nothing but an answer for him or a nervous laugh.

“If any other individual within the Formula 1 community would call them out? They would put them on a list, tell the press officer that they won’t talk to them, snub them, smother them, do what people in positions of power do when they don’t like the question.

“They couldn’t do it to Eddie because there was an understanding that he’d been there and done it in tougher times.

“That’s not to take away from the incredible success of Toto, Christian and these guys who are inspirational leaders.

“But they hadn’t remortgaged their home and sent the bailiffs around the back door to get to where he got to.

“Eddie was an incredible individual.”

F1 legend Eddie Jordan's legacy extended beyond his team

Ireland’s Jordan died at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer.

He was an aspiring racer but made his name as a team owner in F1.

His team, named Jordan, finally entered F1 in 1991 - and he gave Michael Schumacher his debut in the series.

Rubens Barrichello, Martin Brundle, Damon Hill and Jean Alesi were other big names who drove for Jordan.

After four grand prix wins, Jordan sold his team in 2005 and reinvented himself as a much-loved TV pundit on F1.

Last year, he surprisingly reemerged as the manager of Adrian Newey and helped facilitate his move from Red Bull to Aston Martin.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

