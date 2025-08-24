Oscar Piastri and Zak Brown set record straight on “tension” within McLaren

Oscar Piastri and Zak Brown have responded to suggestions that “tension” will increase at McLaren.

McLaren top the constructors' championship and their two drivers are at the summit of the drivers’.

Oscar Piastri leads Lando Norris by nine points, but is 97 ahead of third-placed Max Verstappen.

McLaren do not name a No1 driver and insist they will allow their drivers to fairly race, and decide the 2025 F1 champion themselves.

“We have always worked together very well from the moment I joined the team,” Piastri told Sky Sports about Norris.

“We still work in the same way. Both of us like to think that part of the success is both of us working together, and wanting very similar things from the car.

“Also setting an example for the rest of the team.

“We have seen in the past that not just drivers, but whole teams, can unravel from friction and internal tension.

“We get on well. We work together very well. We also want this opportunity for as long as we’re in Formula 1, we don’t just want it once this year.”

Oscar Piastri held 'belief' despite terrible start

Lando Norris, Zak Brown, Oscar Piastri

Each driver has made minor errors, and McLaren have made strategy calls, which have cost either Piastri or Norris valuable points at certain times.

Norris won the opening race at the F1 Australian Grand Prix from pole, with Piastri having to recover from the gravel.

“Even with the points deficit I was honestly happy with how the year started in Melbourne,” he insisted.

“It’s not a comfortable margin by any stretch of the imagination. But I have believed from the first round that I can be a champion this year.

“That belief is still there.”

McLaren CEO Brown described Piastri: “Great guy, fast driver, a pleasure to go racing with.

“He’s very simple with how he wants to go racing, he’s not overly complicated, he doesn’t over-think it.

“He is a fierce competitor.”

Brown added: “I have said from Day 1 that I wouldn’t trade our driver line-up for any other.

“They are complimentary, and they learn from each other.”

Brown had previously revealed his intention to sit down with Piastri and Norris to honestly talk about how one of them will inevitably end the season heartbroken.

He insisted their intra-team battle for the title is not causing tension.

Brown said: “We enjoy it. We are racers so to see them battle it out is exciting for us.

“We don’t feel any tension rising. We know there is a lot at stake but we are enjoying it, we are not intimidated or concerned.

“We know it will be tough but we have a great relationship with both drivers, open and transparent.

“They can have an epic fight to the finish.”