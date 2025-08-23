Max Verstappen accused of saying something to de-motivate Red Bull engineers

Max Verstappen’s bold statement about his Red Bull’s lack of performance will have de-motivated his engineers, it has been claimed.

The reigning F1 champion bluntly insisted in Hungary that he would not win another grand prix this season.

Verstappen’s hope for a fifth consecutive drivers’ championship has fallen flat because McLaren have taken over from Red Bull as the fastest car, a process which began a year ago.

Max Verstappen has been limited to just two grand prix wins this season and is 97 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.

But his words at the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix have been scrutinised.

“I don’t think any driver says ‘we won’t win anything this year’ as a motivator to the team,” Bernie Collins told Sky Sports.

“That’s pretty de-motivating if I was an engineer.

“That would really hit you, a bit.

“I think he is hoping with Mekies, who is a technical guy, that they can get on top of the issues that this Red Bull has had for several seasons now.

“And get the second driver working well.

“Next year, there is a line in the sand. A chance to start again. But they need to get on top of these fundamental issues.

“Max, I think, is using it as a powerful way of communicating with the team that ‘I am really not happy, something has to change in this car to make me happy’.

“That’s what will hopefully drive the entire engineering force behind him to get a car he can be competitive with next season.”

Max Verstappen 'can't carry' Red Bull RB21

Verstappen has shown flashes of his undoubted brilliance this year.

“He has put some good laps in. I described one of his pole positions as laser-guided,” Martin Brundle said.

“The car moves around, Max can handle that. He just changes his driving style.

“He was super brave at Spa, taking the skinny corners flat-out.

“He can do it. But you can’t pick up a car and carry it all season.”

The RB21 has been problematic all season.

Sergio Perez was dispensed with after his inability to score points last year contributed heavily to Red Bull losing the constructors’ title to McLaren.

But his replacement Liam Lawson lasted just two races because he was totally unable to handle the car.

Yuki Tsunoda has since struggled to demonstrate his best form next to Verstappen.

Verstappen has denied a long-held theory that the Red Bull is designed around his unique ability, explaining the failures of multiple teammates.

The team have also sacked Christian Horner, replacing him with technical expert Laurent Mekies, in more major upheaval.

But crucially they will cling onto Verstappen for next year, despite strong links that he might walk away and go to Mercedes.

The F1 2026 regulations are a big opportunity for Red Bull to restore dominance. They have previously tackled fresh regulations brilliantly.