Mercedes cautious of "more intense" title threat ahead of F1 resumption

Mercedes deputy technical director Simone Resta has warned that the team will face a "more intense" battle to clinch Formula 1 title glory when the championship resumes in Zandvoort.

Ahead of the summer shutdown, Mercedes' dominant streak had well and truly come to an end, with five different drivers tasting victory in the races leading up to the August break. Although this number included both George Russell and points leader Kimi Antonelli, it also included wins for Ferrari pair Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, and McLaren's reigning champion, Lando Norris.

Having failed to ever truly get to grips with the previous ground-effect era, Mercedes went hard on the 2026 regulation changes, and reaped the early rewards. Such is the team's single-lap pace, that Hungary marked the first time a driver not in a Mercedes had taken pole position this term.

Antonelli has won one race in five after a five-race winning streak

But reliability woes and a convergence in race pace have allowed the chasing pack to close in, adding significant pressure for the second half of the season.

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"When I look at the journey this team has been on, and considering I've now been part of it for almost two years, the progress has been remarkable," Resta told Mercedes' Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show.

"We've come through some difficult seasons. Last year we took an important step forward and this year we've taken another significant step. None of that was guaranteed.

"I tend to look at the positive side of things, and there is a lot to be pleased about. At the same time, we're only halfway through the season and there is still a great deal left to achieve. The focus has to remain on one race at a time.

"We can't become distracted by championship points or bigger picture conversations. We simply need to maximise every weekend, continue improving reliability, bring performance to the car and keep extracting everything possible from the package. There is still a long way to go."

This is obviously not the first time that Mercedes has enjoyed a healthy advantage heading into the shutdown, with the Silver Arrows dominating between 2014-2020.

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Reliability has limited Mercedes' advantage so far

Although not part of the team during that era, through his significant F1 experience with Ferrari and Haas, Resta is acutely aware that the threat will only continue to grow when racing resumes.

"History tells us that the championship always changes after the summer shutdown," he added.

"The pressure increases on the teams that are leading, but equally it increases on the teams trying to catch up. The environment becomes more intense, and every result carries more weight. That's when you really see the strength and resilience of an organisation.

"It's where teams demonstrate whether they can handle the pressure and continue performing when the stakes become higher. I'm very interested to see that phase of the season unfold because it's often where championships are ultimately won or lost."

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