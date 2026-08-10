Arvid Lindblad gives Racing Bulls rallying cry in F1 constructors’ fight

Arvid Lindblad has urged Racing Bulls to 'keep doing what we're doing' and not throttle back in its Formula 1 constructors' championship battle with Alpine.

Ahead of the summer shutdown, Racing Bulls established itself as the class of the midfield, moving into fifth place with a double-points result in Hungary.

Such has been the strength of Racing Bulls' form that the team has failed to score on only one occasion this term. While Alpine has only missed out on points on two weekends, the pace of the two teams has crossed over entirely, with Alpine enjoying its strongest results in the opening rounds, while Racing Bulls has more recently found its feet.

Lindblad has been in impressive form

Just five points separate the two teams ahead of a return to action in Zandvoort at the end of the month, and Lindblad has pressed his team to maintain its recent advantage.

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"We're fighting Alpine and we're seven-eight tenths quicker in quali," he said. "I don't think it's really about hanging on. I think it's about continuing to focus on ourselves and bring updates, which I know the team has got good stuff coming.

"So I really don't think the mindset's hanging on, it's about pushing on. We're doing a really good job. The team has brought really good stuff. They're performing really well."

The only rookie in the 2026 field, Lindblad has twice finished in seventh place and last failed to score when he was unable to start the Canadian Grand Prix seven race weekends ago.

Lindblad has shone in his early F1 races

Although two places and 20 points behind team-mate Liam Lawson, Lindblad has caught the eye to the extent that rumours surrounding the promotion of Red Bull junior driver Nikola Tsolov have seen speculation that it would be Lawson moved aside and not the Briton, should a changed in the line-up be pursued for 2027.

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Focusing on the current campaign, Lindblad added: "I think going into the summer break now is a massive confidence booster for everyone in the team, looking at where we started the year.

"So it's about more of the same and keeping doing what we're doing, because the momentum we've got and the look at our trajectory of points in the last six races, seven races, it's impressive."