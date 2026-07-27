Racing Bulls pair explain blue flag troubles after Max Verstappen's 'moron' criticism

Racing Bulls drivers Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson have explained the difficulties they were experiencing prior to an incident that saw Max Verstappen brand the pair "morons" and demand that both be given penalties.

Verstappen was among a number of front-running Formula 1 drivers left frustrated by problems when lapping traffic at the Hungaroring on Sunday.

Although not as extreme as Oscar Piastri's troubles when backmarker Carlos Sainz seemed to ignore the blue marker boards before colliding with the then-race leader, the Dutchman lost significant time when attempting to put a lap on the two Racing Bulls drivers.

At this point, Verstappen was being hunted down by Lewis Hamilton for the second step on the podium, adding to the stress being felt in the cockpit. Approaching the battling team-mates through the first sector, the four-time champion was forced to watch as Lawson and Lindblad went side-by-side around Turn 2, continuing their fight instead of pulling to one side, as is required by the regulations.

Lawson and Lindblad hold up Verstappen © XPB Images

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Asked about the situation, which was not helped by the GPS tracker failing and causing havoc with the track systems, Lindblad said: "It's not too difficult, because we have the virtual mirror so we know the car in front and behind, and we can see the gaps, and we have mirrors, which makes it a bit easier.

"I think it's more for the cars that were coming through, that it was just a bit of a shame, maybe. But yeah, it wasn't ideal.

"I remember at one point I was coming around on lap seven, and I saw blue flags for Checo, which, you know, is lap seven, so he can't be that far back. So I don't really know what was going on with the system.

"Then they never showed the numbers. They just showed a blue flag, which was not the most useful message, but the team helped me out, and I was looking at my deltas on the dash to try to get out of the way to try to not disturb the leaders' race as much."

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In the midst of the first pit stop shuffle, Lawson had found himself lapping directly behind Lewis Hamilton, with Verstappen - on fresher tyres - catching the pair.

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Shortly after his stop, Verstappen dove to the inside of both drivers, coming close to contact with Hamilton, but gaining what was essentially the net second place with a stunning pass.

Commenting on his front-row seat of the move, Lawson said: "I was just trying not to get in the way and be too much involved.

"I wasn't getting lapped, so I didn't have to let them go, but I didn't expect him to go by.

"Obviously, I saw the late lunge. It ended up costing me so much time behind them, which at the time was a bit stressful, but it was a good move. It was a very Max move."