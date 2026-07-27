Max Verstappen scolds Racing Bulls drivers as “morons” in angry F1 radio rant

Max Verstappen was not happy with the drivers of Red Bull's F1 sister team.

Verstappen was not impressed with the lapped cars
Verstappen was not impressed with the lapped cars

Max Verstappen blasted the Racing Bulls drivers as “morons” in an angry outburst over team radio during the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix. 

Verstappen had a strong race to take second place behind McLaren’s Lando Norris but the four-time world champion was unhappy with his Red Bull car for much of the race, and was regularly heard complaining over team radio. 

Traffic proved to be another cause of frustration for Verstappen, who aired his feelings about losing time while trying to pass lapped cars over team radio. 

Verstappen had another memorable battle with Hamilton
Verstappen had another memorable battle with Hamilton

Ironically, it was Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, who drive for Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls, that irked Verstappen.

Onboard footage from Verstappen’s car showed the Racing Bulls pair continuing to battle into Turn 2 as the Dutchman approached, rather than letting him through. 

Their actions sparked a furious outburst from Verstappen, who called for them both to be penalised. 

"Oh, they should get a penalty this is f***ing ridiculous these morons. My god,” Verstappen shouted over team radio. 

It emerged after the race that a system failure meant race control had to revert to marshalling for blue flags after the light panels malfunctioned. 

Several drivers reported that the blue flags were not showing on their steering wheel display, leaving them in the dark.

Verstappen admitted he was perplexed as to how he ended up on the podium, given how he felt during the race. 

Verstappen celebrates his P2 finish on the podium
Verstappen celebrates his P2 finish on the podium

"Overall, I still don’t really understand how we are second, but I think as a team we performed strongly,” he said. 

“So, yeah, I see it as a bit of an overperformance compared to what we expected, so I guess that’s, of course, a good thing considering how everything felt. 

“I also saw, when I jumped out of the car again, there was damage on the car for whatever reason. So, yeah, it was not made easy for us.”

Asked if he had been happier with his car on Sunday, Verstappen replied: "No. It was exactly the same. 

"There’s nothing that you can change anyway after qualifying, so I knew that it was going to be tough, and it was very tough. 

“Honestly, I think it was one of the hardest races of this year in terms of how I felt in the car, how I had to manage the balance as well, corner to corner. So, to be on the podium, I think, was an incredible result for us."

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F1
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
Racing Bulls
Liam Lawson
Arvid Lindblad
Max Verstappen scolds Racing Bulls drivers as “morons” in angry F1 radio rant
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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