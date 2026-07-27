Lawrence Stroll gives snap verdict on Aston Martin F1 upgrades

Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll has offered his initial verdict on phase one of the team's upgrade package.

Fernando Alonso took advantage of a hefty 16-part upgrade, which included changes to every visible surface, to escape Q1 for the first time this year.

Although the Spaniard climbed from 16th on the grid to finish in 14th place, and team-mate Lance Stroll climbed to 13th, neither driver was able to register the team's second point of the campaign.

Aston Martin introduced its B-spec car in Hungary

Speaking to Martin Brundle on the grid, Stroll told Sky Sports F1, "Obviously we’ve made a very big step forward. One of many to come. So yes, very satisfied.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Thanks to all the hard work from all the boys and the girls at the factory to make it happen.”

Concluding that the improvements were a "good start", Stroll Snr. would have been encouraged by the race-day performance, with both drivers able to compete with those in the lower reaches of the midfield, something that was stated as a 'minimum objective' ahead of the weekend.

"We were in the mix with the midfield for the first time this year, so it's good," said Lance Stroll.

Stroll in the Aston Martin garage © XPB Images

"We just have to keep pushing. We took a big step this weekend, so we just have to keep pushing."

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Honda will bring its new power unit to the Dutch Grand Prix immediately after the summer break, but Aston Martin will get its first taste of the upgrades this week at a filming day in Hungary.