2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli extended his lead at the top of the Formula 1 world championship standings to 50 points with a podium finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

In a weekend of damage limitation as Ferrari and McLaren enjoyed pace over championship-leading Mercedes, Antonelli avoided the mayhem around him to finish in third place.

The result moved him onto 219 points, 50 clear of Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, who finished in fifth place after a pit lane speeding penalty dropped him behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.

A problem at the start added pain to an already difficult weekend for George Russell, how is once again more than two whole race wins behind his Mercedes counterpart, and is closer to sixth-placed Max Verstappen than Antonelli.

Nico Hulkenberg jumped ahead of Fernando Alonso with his first points of the season for Audi, leaving only Lance Stroll, Sergio Perez, and Valtteri Bottas on zero scores.

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The full standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix can be found below.

2026 F1 drivers' standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix

2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 219 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 169 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 160 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1 138 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 128 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 109 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 0 92 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 68 9 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 43 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 42 11 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 23 12 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 19 13 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 0 18 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 10 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 6 16 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 0 5 17 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 0 3 18 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 2 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 1 20 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 0 21 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 0 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0