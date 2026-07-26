2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix

The 2026 F1 championship standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix

Antonelli on the podium in Hungary
Antonelli on the podium in Hungary
© XPB Images

Kimi Antonelli extended his lead at the top of the Formula 1 world championship standings to 50 points with a podium finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix. 

In a weekend of damage limitation as Ferrari and McLaren enjoyed pace over championship-leading Mercedes, Antonelli avoided the mayhem around him to finish in third place.

The result moved him onto 219 points, 50 clear of Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, who finished in fifth place after a pit lane speeding penalty dropped him behind team-mate Charles Leclerc. 

A problem at the start added pain to an already difficult weekend for George Russell, how is once again more than two whole race wins behind his Mercedes counterpart, and is closer to sixth-placed Max Verstappen than Antonelli. 

Nico Hulkenberg jumped ahead of Fernando Alonso with his first points of the season for Audi, leaving only Lance Stroll, Sergio Perez, and Valtteri Bottas on zero scores. 

The full standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix can be found below. 

2026 F1 drivers' standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix

                       2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team7219
2Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1169
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2160
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1138
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team0128
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing0109
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team092
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing068
9Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team043
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team042
11Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team023
12Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team019
13Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team018
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team010
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams F1 Team06
16Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team05
17Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team03
18Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team02
19Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team01
20Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team0 
21Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team0 
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team0 

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2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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