2026 Formula 1 world championship standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix
The 2026 F1 championship standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli extended his lead at the top of the Formula 1 world championship standings to 50 points with a podium finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
In a weekend of damage limitation as Ferrari and McLaren enjoyed pace over championship-leading Mercedes, Antonelli avoided the mayhem around him to finish in third place.
The result moved him onto 219 points, 50 clear of Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, who finished in fifth place after a pit lane speeding penalty dropped him behind team-mate Charles Leclerc.
A problem at the start added pain to an already difficult weekend for George Russell, how is once again more than two whole race wins behind his Mercedes counterpart, and is closer to sixth-placed Max Verstappen than Antonelli.
Nico Hulkenberg jumped ahead of Fernando Alonso with his first points of the season for Audi, leaving only Lance Stroll, Sergio Perez, and Valtteri Bottas on zero scores.
The full standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix can be found below.
2026 F1 drivers' standings after the Hungarian Grand Prix
|2026 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|219
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|169
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|160
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1
|138
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|128
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|109
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|0
|92
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|68
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|43
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|42
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|23
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|19
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|18
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|10
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|6
|16
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|0
|5
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|0
|3
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|2
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|1
|20
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0