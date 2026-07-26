Why the ‘Bahrain GP’ will be held in Malaysia in F1 2026

Malaysia is making a shock Formula 1 return with a one-off race later this season, but with a bizarre twist.

Rather than being titled the Malaysian Grand Prix, as you would have been forgiven for expecting it to be, the event will officially be called the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The strange naming of the race is because Bahrain is helping cover a lot of the costs associated with putting on the race in Malaysia.

Malaysia last hosted F1 in 2017

After being a regular fixture since joining the F1 calendar in 1999, Malaysia dropped off the schedule following the 2017 race due to rising costs and declining attendance.

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Bahrain was originally due to be the fourth round of the 2026 season in April, but along with Saudi Arabia, both races were called off due to the US-Israeli war with Iran.

F1 originally planned to reinstate Bahrain into the 4 October berth but escalating tensions in the Middle East meant the idea had to be shelved.

Malaysia offered to step in and with F1 determined not to lose any more races from its calendar, a unique deal was struck with Bahrain.

With the Middle Eastern kingdom helping to fund the temporary return of Malaysia, the race will be named after Bahrain, while the country’s national airline gets the title sponsorship.

As such, the official title of the race will be the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

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“We are delighted to confirm that Malaysia will host the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2026,” F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said. “Once again, the sport has demonstrated its ability to adapt, find solutions, and deliver, creating an exciting moment for everyone who follows Formula 1.

“This is fantastic news for our fans. They will continue to enjoy a full and exciting Formula 1 calendar, while also seeing the sport return to a great venue. Malaysia is an incredible country, and Sepang holds a special place in Formula 1 history. It will provide a spectacular setting for racing and an unforgettable experience for fans at the circuit and watching around the world.”

Verstappen won the last F1 race in Malaysia

The Sepang International Circuit is a popular track among F1 drivers and fans.

Malaysia’s addition on 4 October means it will form a triple-header inbetween the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and Singapore Grand Prix.

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As it stands, the 2026 F1 season will conclude with three triple-headers, each separated by a week’s break.

However, doubts remain whether the planned races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will be able to go ahead.

If those races do end up being cancelled, it is understood that Imola could step in to host the F1 2026 season finale as a contingency option.

Such a scenario would at least prevent the F1 calendar dipping below 22 races.