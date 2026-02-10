Who is driving when during F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season testing?

F1 pre-season testing gets underway this week in Bahrain ahead of the 2026 campaign.

The Bahrain International Circuit will play host to two, three-day pre-season tests with all 11 F1 teams taking part.

Every team will run only one car, meaning drivers will have to share duties, giving each driver one-and-a-half-days behind the wheel per test. Exactly how teams choose to split their run plans is entirely down to them, and things can change at short notice.

Teams have started to confirm their driver line-ups for each day of the first Bahrain test. This article will continue to be updated.

Here is what we know about who will be driving when…

McLaren

TBC

Mercedes

Wednesday: Russell (AM), Antonelli (PM)

Thursday: Antonelli (AM), Russell (PM)

Friday: Russell (AM), Russell (PM)

Red Bull

Wednesday: Verstappen

Thursday: Hadjar

Friday: Verstappen (AM), Hadjar (PM)

Ferrari

TBC

Williams

Wednesday: Sainz (AM), Albon (PM)

Thursday: Albon (AM), Sainz (PM)

Friday: Sainz (AM), Albon (PM)

Racing Bulls

TBC

Aston Martin

Wednesday: Stroll

Thursday: Alonso

Friday: Stroll

Haas

Wednesday: Ocon

Thursday: Bearman

Friday: Bearman (AM), Ocon (PM)

Audi

TBC

Alpine

Wednesday: Colapinto (AM), Gasly (PM)

Thursday: Gasly

Friday: Colapinto

Cadillac

Wednesday: Bottas (AM), Perez (PM)

Thursday: Perez (AM), Bottas (PM)

Friday: Bottas (AM), Perez (PM)

