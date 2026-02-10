Who is driving when during F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season testing?
Every team's driver line-up for the first week of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.
F1 pre-season testing gets underway this week in Bahrain ahead of the 2026 campaign.
The Bahrain International Circuit will play host to two, three-day pre-season tests with all 11 F1 teams taking part.
Every team will run only one car, meaning drivers will have to share duties, giving each driver one-and-a-half-days behind the wheel per test. Exactly how teams choose to split their run plans is entirely down to them, and things can change at short notice.
Teams have started to confirm their driver line-ups for each day of the first Bahrain test. This article will continue to be updated.
Here is what we know about who will be driving when…
McLaren
TBC
Mercedes
Wednesday: Russell (AM), Antonelli (PM)
Thursday: Antonelli (AM), Russell (PM)
Friday: Russell (AM), Russell (PM)
Red Bull
Wednesday: Verstappen
Thursday: Hadjar
Friday: Verstappen (AM), Hadjar (PM)
Ferrari
TBC
Williams
Wednesday: Sainz (AM), Albon (PM)
Thursday: Albon (AM), Sainz (PM)
Friday: Sainz (AM), Albon (PM)
Racing Bulls
TBC
Aston Martin
Wednesday: Stroll
Thursday: Alonso
Friday: Stroll
Haas
Wednesday: Ocon
Thursday: Bearman
Friday: Bearman (AM), Ocon (PM)
Audi
TBC
Alpine
Wednesday: Colapinto (AM), Gasly (PM)
Thursday: Gasly
Friday: Colapinto
Cadillac
Wednesday: Bottas (AM), Perez (PM)
Thursday: Perez (AM), Bottas (PM)
Friday: Bottas (AM), Perez (PM)