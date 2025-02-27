2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 2 (Thursday) Results
Lap times from the second day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain (as of 11am UK time):
|2025 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day Two
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m29.379s
|45
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m29.778s
|71
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m30.090s
|44
|4
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m30.430s
|40
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.700s
|45
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m30.793s
|46
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.821s
|44
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.233s
|28
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m31.457s
|56
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m33.071s
|69
Day two of 2025 F1 pre-season testing is here at the Bahrain International Circuit.
After an intriguing opening day in Bahrain, all 10 teams have another eight hours available to them as they prepare their cars for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16.
McLaren's Lando Norris set the pace on day one in Bahrain, just ahead of George Russell and Max Verstappen.
Lap times are generally meaningless at this point, though, with the longer runs tending to give a clear picture on the pecking order by the end of the test.
Teams will be hoping for another incident-free day, with the only issue on day one away from the race track.
A power outage meant there was no running on the opening day of testing, resulting in day one being extended by one hour.