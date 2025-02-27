2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 2 (Thursday) Results

Lap times from the second day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain (as of 11am UK time):

2025 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day Two Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m29.379s 45 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m29.778s 71 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m30.090s 44 4 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m30.430s 40 5 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m30.700s 45 6 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m30.793s 46 7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m30.821s 44 8 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m31.233s 28 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m31.457s 56 10 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m33.071s 69

Day two of 2025 F1 pre-season testing is here at the Bahrain International Circuit.

After an intriguing opening day in Bahrain, all 10 teams have another eight hours available to them as they prepare their cars for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

McLaren's Lando Norris set the pace on day one in Bahrain, just ahead of George Russell and Max Verstappen.

Lap times are generally meaningless at this point, though, with the longer runs tending to give a clear picture on the pecking order by the end of the test.

Teams will be hoping for another incident-free day, with the only issue on day one away from the race track.

A power outage meant there was no running on the opening day of testing, resulting in day one being extended by one hour.