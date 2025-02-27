2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 2 (Thursday) Results

Lap times as of 11am during the second day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Lap times from the second day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain (as of 11am UK time): 

2025 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day Two 
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m29.379s45
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m29.778s71
3Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m30.090s44
4Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m30.430s40
5Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.700s45
6Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m30.793s46
7Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m30.821s44
8Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.233s28
9Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m31.457s56
10Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m33.071s69

Day two of 2025 F1 pre-season testing is here at the Bahrain International Circuit.

After an intriguing opening day in Bahrain, all 10 teams have another eight hours available to them as they prepare their cars for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

McLaren's Lando Norris set the pace on day one in Bahrain, just ahead of George Russell and Max Verstappen. 

Lap times are generally meaningless at this point, though, with the longer runs tending to give a clear picture on the pecking order by the end of the test.

Teams will be hoping for another incident-free day, with the only issue on day one away from the race track.

A power outage meant there was no running on the opening day of testing, resulting in day one being extended by one hour. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

