One question facing every F1 team before pre-season testing

F1 2025 gets underway this week with pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Teams will get three days of unrestricted running at the Sakhir track to properly test their new cars for the first time ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on 16 March.

Heading into what promises to be an intriguing week of on-track action, here is the biggest question facing every team.

Can McLaren make a fast start?

McLaren go into testing as favourites after clinching their first constructors’ championship since 1998 last term.

The Woking squad ended last season with the fastest car while Lando Norris capped off his strongest season in F1 to date on a winning note.

Having finished runner-up to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in 2024, Norris has his sights set on the title this year - but so does his teammate Oscar Piastri.

By Norris’s own admission, his title hopes were ruined by a slow start to the season for McLaren last year. Can the British outfit finally correct that this time around, and fight on two fronts?

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are eyeing the drivers' F1 title

How will Hamilton fare at Ferrari?

The biggest talking point over the winter was Lewis Hamilton’s seismic switch from Mercedes to Ferrari.

Hamilton has been at the centre of attention of the F1 world since completing his move to Ferrari and there is huge interest surrounding how he will get on at the sport’s most iconic team alongside Charles Leclerc.

The seven-time world champion is set for a crucial three days of track time with Ferrari, which will play a huge role in determining how quickly he gets up to speed and adapts to life in red.

With Ferrari expected to be challengers from the off, and arguably joint-favourites alongside McLaren after narrowly missing out on ending their 16-year wait for a world title in 2024, Hamilton will need to hit the ground running.

Will Red Bull get back to their best?

2024 was a tumultuous year on and off track for Red Bull, with early controversy and scandal overshadowing a dominant start, only for balance and performance issues to strike at mid-season.

While that didn’t stop Verstappen from charging to a fourth straight world title with relative comfort, Red Bull did see their constructors’ championship crown slip - largely thanks to Sergio Perez’s woeful displays.

If Red Bull have managed to address the balance problems with their RB21, and Horner can maintain harmony within a team that has lost several key figures, there is no doubting they will be a force to be reckoned with. But will they be as potent as before?

Have Mercedes done enough to escape trap?

Mercedes' 2025 F1 challenger

After seeing Hamilton depart following an illustrious 12-year stint, Mercedes are entering a new era with George Russell taking over the team leader role, having been joined by Italian teenage prodigy Kimi Antonelli.

Mercedes have been plagued by dramatic and inconsistent performance swings with all of their ground-effect cars since the start of F1’s current ruleset in 2022.

The Silver Arrows hope that fundamental changes to the W16 will iron out those problems for good, and avoid falling into further development traps, but time will tell whether Mercedes have done enough to return to consistent front-runner status.

Can Aston Martin develop in the right direction?

Aston Martin are coming off the back of a disappointing year. While the team managed to secure fifth place in the constructors’ for the second successive season, they scored less than half the points and had zero podiums, compared with the eight they secured in 2023.

In-season development has proved to be something of an Achilles’ Heel for the team, too. New Aston Martin team principal and CEO Andy Cowell has made big changes behind the scenes aimed at maximising on-track performance.

Aston Martin have also got hold of key personnel targets, including the signing of legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey who will bolster the team’s technical division when he starts work next month.

2025 promises to be a big year for Aston Martin as they look to overcome their recent woes and show signs they can meet the lofty ambitions of team owner Lawrence Stroll. To do that, results on track need to start matching talk off it.

Is the top-five possible for Alpine?

Alpine impressively recovered from an abysmal start to 2024 by snatching sixth place in the constructors’ championship at the end of the season, largely thanks to a stunning shock double podium in Brazil.

Pierre Gasly has already outlined ambitious targets for Alpine to finish inside the top-five in 2025. Much of that will depend on the performances of his new teammate and F1 rookie Jack Doohan, who already finds himself under pressure and looking over his shoulders amid continued uncertainty over his long-term future.

Both drivers will need to regularly feature inside the top-10 in order to turn Gasly’s goal into a reality.

Alpine's 2025 F1 car debuted during a filming day on Monday

Can new-look Haas consolidate their status?

Haas have undergone something of a transformation over the past 12 months. New team principal Ayao Komatsu helped Haas haul themselves up from dead last to the upper echelons of F1’s midfield in 2024, ending the year a respective seventh in the championship.

P6 was within sight for the American outfit, who have a fresh driver-line up for 2025, with Esteban Ocon being joined by highly-rated youngster Oliver Bearman. On paper, it is an exciting driver line-up but one which also has the potential for conflict (given Ocon’s reputation with his previous teammates).

Bettering their highest points total since 2018 will be a big ask for Haas, but the team will certainly be aiming to consolidate their status at the front of the midfield pack.

Where will Racing Bulls fit in?

Red Bull’s sister team have not only faced something of an identity crisis, they have also undergone driver changes and inconsistencies with their car’s behaviour and performance.

Racing Bulls were involved in an incredibly tight battle for P6-P8 last year, which is only set to become more fierce in 2025. F2 runner-up Isack Hadjar partners Yuki Tsunoda, who remains at the team for a fifth campaign after being overlooked by Red Bull.

Racing Bulls arguably have the best-looking car on the grid thanks to a striking matte white livery, but it will need to be a step forward to enable the team to push on up the grid.

How much can Carlos Sainz lift Williams?

Carlos Sainz has joins Williams from Ferrari

Williams have acknowledged this will be something of a transitional year. The team are laser-focused on taking advantage of 2026’s regulation overall to move up the grid, but at the same time do not want to totally sacrifice 2025.

The arrival of Carlos Sainz alongside Alex Albon certainly strengthens the team’s driver line-up, and Williams will hope the duo will push each other and the team forward.

As a four-time grand prix winner, Sainz is clearly a major improvement on previous occupants of his seat. The Spaniard’s experience, speed and race craft should help Williams maximise their results, and capitalise on any unexpected opportunities that fall their way in 2025.

Another season at the back for Sauber?

F1’s basement team from 2024 are also largely focused on 2026 and Audi’s looming entry.

Sauber’s final season before the high-profile Audi takeover is likely to be a tough one. Nico Hulkenberg is an astute signing, while there is plenty of excitement surrounding F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto ahead of his rookie F1 campaign.

The Swiss-based outfit will at least hope to improve on the measly four points they managed last term, but face a mountain to climb when it comes to positional progress in the championship.