Bahrain F1 pre-season test halted for another bizarre reason

The third and final day of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain was briefly red-flagged for a bizarre reason.

With around 40 minutes remaining in the morning session on the final day of running, red flags were flown despite nobody appearing to have any issues or stopping on track.

TV footage quickly revealed that the reason for the suspension was for debris on the start-finish straight.

The curious stoppage appeared to be the result of a panel of glass becoming detached from the starting gantry which overhangs the start-finish straight and shattering debris onto the track surface.

🔴 RED FLAG 🔴



Debris on the start/finish straight - looks like a pane of glass from the starter's booth has fallen onto the track #F1Testing #F1 pic.twitter.com/Fi4UOHCAap — Formula 1 (@F1) February 28, 2025

Following a brief interruption to allow marshals to clean up the debris, the morning session was able to resume.

There was some confusion when Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso entered the track despite the red flag still being shown.

It seems a green light at the end of the pit lane had briefly been shown at 10.21am UK time, enabling Antonelli and Alonso to head out, only for the red flag to flash once more.

After returning to the pits following a single lap, the session did get back underway for proper following the short suspension.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc currently tops the timesheet heading into the final running before Friday’s lunch break.

Second strange stoppage

It marks the second official red flag of pre-season testing, both of which were caused by unusual reasons.

A circuit-wide power outage was to blame for the afternoon session of the opening day of running to be suspended for over an hour.

Lights went out in the pit lane and paddock causing team garages to descend into darkness, while the floodlights around the Sakhir circuit also failed.

To compensate for the lost track time, F1 and the FIA decided to extend the session by an additional hour in the evening.