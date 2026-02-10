F1 2026 Bahrain pre-season testing: How to watch, start times, everything you need to know

F1’s preparations for its new era and 2026 season ramp up this week with the first of two pre-season tests in Bahrain.

The 11 teams will have six days of running split across two three-day tests in Bahrain over the next fortnight to get on top of their all-new cars ahead of the upcoming campaign.

This is everything you need to know about F1 pre-season testing.

When and where is F1 2026 pre-season testing?

The first pre-season test kicks off on Wednesday 11 February and runs until Friday 13 February.

The second three-day test will be held exactly a week later, between Wednesday 18 February and Friday 20 February.

Both pre-season tests will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Each test will run from 7am UK time until 4pm with a one-hour break for lunch each day.

All 11 teams will take part and will run one car across the eight hours of track time per day.

With teams only using a single car, their drivers will share time behind the wheel. This will give each driver one-and-a-half days in the cockpit, which equates to around 12 hours of track time per test.

Except Williams, every team took part in the behind closed doors shakedown in Barcelona at the end of January.

Cadillac carried out a filming day in Bahrain

While this was used as a chance to enable each team to give their new challengers a first proper run out, the Bahrain tests will be more extensive.

Rather than simply focusing on software and hardware checks, teams will start to run their 2026 cars in anger and simulate programmes that mirror grand prix race weekends.

As well as using the tests to further understand F1’s new rules, including elements such as Overtake Mode, Boost Mode, and Active Aero, teams will start to look at performance, although they will be keen to keep their cards close to their chest.

How can I watch F1 2026 pre-season testing?

For the opening pre-season test, there will be limited coverage, though it won’t be as secretive as the private shakedown in Barcelona.

In the UK, only the final hour of track running on each of the three days will be shown live on Sky Sports F1.

Each day, Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the 3-4pm slot, as well as providing a 30-minute ‘Testing Wrap’ show at 8pm, directly followed by ‘Ted’s Testing Notebook’ at 8.30pm.

Live timing will be available on F1.com throughout each day of the test.

The second pre-season test in Bahrain will offer full coverage.

How else can I follow F1 2026 pre-season testing?

Despite only one hour per day of the first test being broadcast, Crash.net will ensure you don’t miss any of the on-track action by providing comprehensive live coverage throughout each day.

We will be running a live blog, posting hourly results, as well as news and reports on our website during each day of the test.