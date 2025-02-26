2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 1 (Wednesday) Results
Lap times from the opening day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain (as of 8am UK time):
|2025 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day One (8am)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m32.862s
|9
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m33.031s
|13
|3
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m33.173s
|13
|4
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.196s
|20
|5
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m33.576s
|23
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m33.842s
|16
|7
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m34.990s
|14
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m35.086s
|13
|9
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m35.619s
|11
|10
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|No Time Set
|6
2025 F1 pre-season testing is underway with eight hours of running at the Bahrain International Circuit.
Lewis Hamilton has already been out in his Ferrari, running with a huge aero rake as the team tries to understand their new aero package for this year.
F1 rookies Jack Doohan, Ollie Bearman and Kimi Antonelli are also in action for their new teams in the morning session.
On day one of the test, all 10 teams will switch drivers during the lunch break. This means we will get to see all 20 drivers on track at some point on Wednesday in Bahrain.
For the first day at least, teams will be focusing on understanding their new cars before switching to performance runs as the test progresses.