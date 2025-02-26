2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 1 (Wednesday) Results

Lap times from the opening day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain (as of 8am UK time):

2025 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day One (8am) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m32.862s 9 2 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m33.031s 13 3 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m33.173s 13 4 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m33.196s 20 5 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m33.576s 23 6 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m33.842s 16 7 Andrea Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m34.990s 14 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m35.086s 13 9 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m35.619s 11 10 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team No Time Set 6

2025 F1 pre-season testing is underway with eight hours of running at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Lewis Hamilton has already been out in his Ferrari, running with a huge aero rake as the team tries to understand their new aero package for this year.

F1 rookies Jack Doohan, Ollie Bearman and Kimi Antonelli are also in action for their new teams in the morning session.

On day one of the test, all 10 teams will switch drivers during the lunch break. This means we will get to see all 20 drivers on track at some point on Wednesday in Bahrain.

For the first day at least, teams will be focusing on understanding their new cars before switching to performance runs as the test progresses.