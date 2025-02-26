2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 1 (Wednesday) Results

Lap times as of 8am during the opening day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Liam Lawson on track in Bahrain
Lap times from the opening day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain (as of 8am UK time):

2025 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day One (8am) 
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m32.862s9
2Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m33.031s13
3Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m33.173s13
4Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.196s20
5Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m33.576s23
6Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m33.842s16
7Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m34.990s14
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m35.086s13
9Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m35.619s11
10Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 TeamNo Time Set6

2025 F1 pre-season testing is underway with eight hours of running at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Lewis Hamilton has already been out in his Ferrari, running with a huge aero rake as the team tries to understand their new aero package for this year.

F1 rookies Jack Doohan, Ollie Bearman and Kimi Antonelli are also in action for their new teams in the morning session.

On day one of the test, all 10 teams will switch drivers during the lunch break. This means we will get to see all 20 drivers on track at some point on Wednesday in Bahrain. 

For the first day at least, teams will be focusing on understanding their new cars before switching to performance runs as the test progresses. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

