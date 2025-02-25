F1 2025 Bahrain pre-season testing: Who is driving when?

F1 pre-season testing takes place in Bahrain this week - but who is driving when?

The 10 teams will run their new cars properly for the first time across a sole, three-day pre-season test in Bahrain.

It marks the only time that the teams can run their new 2025 challengers with unrestricted mileage ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on 16 March.

Every day the teams will have eight hours of running, split into two four-hour sessions. Teams can only use one car for the test, meaning their drivers will evenly take it in turns behind the wheel.

Here is the schedule of when who is driving when for every team.

Mercedes

Wednesday: Antonelli (AM), Russell (PM)

Thursday: Russell (AM), Antonelli (PM)

Friday: Antonelli (AM), Russell (PM)

F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli will be the first behind the wheel of the W16 on Wednesday, before handing over to teammate and de facto Mercedes leader George Russell in the afternoon.

The Mercedes duo will continue to rotate throughout the three days.

Aston Martin

Wednesday: Fernando Alonso (AM), Lance Stroll (PM)

Thursday: Fernando Alonso (AM), Lance Stroll (PM)

Friday: Lance Stroll (AM), Fernando Alonso (PM)

Fernando Alonso will be first behind the wheel of the AMR25 on Wednesday and Thursday, with Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll taking the morning slot on Friday only.

Alpine

Wednesday: Doohan (AM), Gasly (PM)

Thursday: Gasly (AM), Doohan (PM)

Friday: Doohan (AM), Gasly (PM)

At Alpine, Jack Doohan gets the honour of being the first driver to emerge onto the Sakhir track in the brand new A525 machine. Pierre Gasly will drive in the afternoon on the first day, before reversing roles on Thursday.

Alpine's 2025 F1 car debuted during a filming day on Monday

Haas

Wednesday: Bearman (AM), Ocon (PM)

Thursday: Ocon (AM), Bearman (PM)

Friday: Bearman (AM), Ocon (PM)

Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon will split driving duties in the Haas VF-25 on all three days in the typical rotation style we have become used to seeing at pre-season testing.

Williams

Wednesday: Albon (AM), Sainz (PM)

Thursday: Sainz

Friday: Albon

Alex Albon will hit the track first on Wednesday, before new signing Carlos Sainz gets to try out the new Williams later in the day.

Sainz will then get a full day in the FW47 on Thursday, with Albon doing the same to round out the test on Friday.

Sauber

Wednesday: Hulkenberg (AM), Bortoleto (PM)

Thursday: Hulkenberg (AM), Bortoleto (PM)

Friday: Bortoleto (AM), Hulkenberg (PM)

Sauber are doing things slightly differently, with the experienced Nico Hulkenberg kicking off testing action for the team on Wednesday and Thursday, before handing over to F1 rookie Gabriel Bortoleto in the afternoon.

The reigning Formula 2 champion will start proceedings on Friday morning, with Hulkenberg finishing up in the C45.

Yet to confirm line-ups: McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull, Racing Bulls