Ferrari detail key 2025 focus that could help address Lewis Hamilton weakness

“So, there’s a lot of work that is going into that and hopefully it will help, but that’s a relative gain.”

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari have revealed that they have put significant work and time into improving their one-lap pace, which could be a welcome boost for Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

Ferrari’s main weakness in 2024 was their qualifying performance as unlike in recent years, their car fared better in race trim.

2024 was the first year since 2017 when they had more race wins than pole positions, backing up this theory. 

Charles Leclerc, widely regarded as the fastest driver in F1 qualifying, had a worse average qualifying position than Mercedes’ George Russell, highlighting the difficulties Ferrari had on a Saturday.

Hamilton also struggled for one-lap pace in 2024, out-qualifying Russell at Mercedes on five occasions across the 24-race season.

Ferrari’s technical director (chassis), Loic Serra, has admitted that “a lot of work” has gone into improving their qualifying performance.

“I think the long-run strength of the car, you want to retain and you want to improve,” Serra explained to media, including Crash.net.

“And it is true that if you can get a bit more of the first lap performance, you’ll take it, especially where 30 milliseconds is more or less one position. That 30 milliseconds is not much when you think about the tyres on one lap, it can give you way more than that.

“So, there’s a lot of work that is going into that and hopefully it will help, but that’s a relative gain. It will also depend on what the other teams do.”

Ferrari’s busy winter following Hamilton arrival

It’s been a busy month for Ferrari following Hamilton’s arrival.

Hamilton’s first appearance at Maranello dominated social media, with a photograph of the seven-time world champion breaking records for the most likes on Instagram.

Soon after, Hamilton tested the SF-23 for the first time at Fiorano, preparing him for two more outings in Barcelona.

Last week, Hamilton and Leclerc conducted a shakedown in the SF-25 - Ferrari’s 2025 car - ahead of F1 testing on Wednesday.

Ferrari narrowly missed out on the constructors’ title last year, finishing 14 points behind McLaren.

They will be hoping Hamilton’s arrival signifies a return to title glory as their drought stretches back to 2008.

Ferrari detail key 2025 focus that could help address Lewis Hamilton weakness
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
59m ago
Insider shares what “they say” about Jack Miller “when I’ve spoken to any team”
Jack Miller
WSBK Feature
1h ago
We dug into Toprak Razgatlioglu's WorldSBK complaint to find out the truth
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1 News
1h ago
Prominent Red Bull F1 mechanic ‘hangs up race suit’ for new role
Calum Nicholas has been a key figure at Red Bull
MotoGP News
1h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio heads for Thai MotoGP: “We start almost from zero”
Fabio di Giannantonio
F1 News
2h ago
Aston Martin make Adrian Newey promise ahead of his arrival next week
Adrian Newey

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Red Bull finally provide first glimpse of secretive 2025 F1 car
Red Bull's RB21 F1 car, shot by Vladimir Rys
F1 News
2h ago
F1 2025 Bahrain pre-season testing: Who is driving when?
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Ferrari detail key 2025 focus that could help address Lewis Hamilton weakness
Lewis Hamilton
RR News
2h ago
Isle of Man TT star Michael Dunlop enters Daytona 200 and reveals machinery
Michael Dunlop, Jerez World Superbike test 2025
MotoGP News
3h ago
How to watch the Thailand MotoGP: Live stream here
Somkiat Chantra