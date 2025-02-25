How to watch 2025 F1 Bahrain preseason testing: Live stream for free

This is how to watch the 2025 F1 Bahrain preseason testing on February 26-28 from anywhere - including ways to get a free F1 Bahrain preseason testing live stream. We’ve also listed the F1 Bahrain preseason testing start times below.

Testing in Bahrain is the final chance for Formula 1 teams and drivers to set up their cars before the 2025 season begins.

All eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton who will drive in an official F1 session for Ferrari for the first time.

Key to his hopes of a record eighth title will be the developments that Ferrari are able to make to suit their superstar driver.

But could his new teammate Charles Leclerc go faster in Bahrain to lay down an early marker?

Mercedes are rebuilding post-Hamilton by welcoming rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

McLaren hope to remain the fastest team in F1, ahead of Red Bull, as they get set to renew rivalries.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 BAHRAIN PRESEASON TESTING FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free 2025 F1 Bahrain preseason testing coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the 2025 F1 Bahrain preseason testing, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 BAHRAIN PRESEASON TESTING FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the 2025 F1 Bahrain preseason testing because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 BAHRAIN PRESEASON TESTING ON F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the 2025 F1 Bahrain preseason testing. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

To watch on F1 TV:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location where F1 TV is showing the 2025 F1 Bahrain preseason testing

3. Head to the F1 site

4. Tune in to the 2025 F1 Bahrain preseason testing

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 BAHRAIN PRESEASON TESTING IN THE UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of 2025 F1 Bahrain preseason testing in the UK.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream 2025 F1 Bahrain preseason testing online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to Sky Go and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 BAHRAIN PRESEASON TESTING IN THE US WITHOUT CABLE

F1 fans in the US can watch 2025 F1 Bahrain preseason testing on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

To watch the F1 on ESPN:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.

3. ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)

4. Kick back and enjoy!

2025 F1 BAHRAIN PRESEASON TESTING START TIMES (UK)

Wednesday February 26

F1 Bahrain preseason testing - 7am-4pm

Thursday February 27

F1 Bahrain preseason testing - 7am-4pm

Friday February 28

F1 Bahrain preseason testing - 7am-4pm