Liam Lawson privately tests Red Bull F1 car ahead of debut

Red Bull have revealed they have been putting Liam Lawson through his paces in a private test ahead of his debut F1 season with the team.

The 23-year-old New Zealander, who only has 11 grands prix starts under his belt, recently drove Red Bull’s title-winning RB19 at Jerez as he ramped up his preparations for the upcoming 2025 season.

After impressing as a late-season stand-in for Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls towards the end of 2024, Lawson earned promotion to become Max Verstappen’s next teammate at the senior squad.

Lawson has taken the seat formerly held by Sergio Perez, who was dropped by Red Bull following an abysmal campaign.

To help get Lawson up to speed with the team and his new engineers who will support him in 2025, Red Bull provided him with the chance to sample their 2023 challenger earlier this month at the Jerez circuit in Spain.

Lawson is set to get his first taste of Red Bull’s 2025 car on Tuesday when he and Verstappen shake down the RB21 during a filming day in Bahrain.

That will take place a day before F1 pre-season testing at the Sakhir track, where Verstappen and Lawson will split driving duties from 26-28 February.

Red Bull goal is clear for Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson takes up the second seat at Red Bull

Lawson has been tasked with being the number two driver at Red Bull, where he is expected to help the team challenge for the constructors’ championship after the title slipped from their grasp last year.

“The team’s goal is to win the constructors’ and obviously, they weren’t able to do that last year, and that’s the clear goal going into this year,” Lawson told media including Crash.net at F1’s season launch event in London.

“So obviously we’re doing the best job we can to make the car as fast as possible. And for me, if we’re in a position that we’re fighting for winning the constructors’, then I’m doing my job.

“So I think that’s really where sort of the team’s goal for me, and their expectation for me is at, outside of, obviously my goals in Formula 1.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has reiterated his side are trying to avoid pilling too much pressure on Lawson’s shoulders.

“Liam's job is quite clear," Horner said. “He’s there to try and provide as much support as he possibly can. There's not an expectation for him to go out and beat a four-time world champion. If he beats him, fantastic, and there's no order to say that he can’t.

“But I think it's a matter of trying to take the pressure off Liam as best we can. He has been part of our team for a couple of years as test and reserve driver. One of the things that really impressed us about him is his mental strength and resilience.

“Being Max's teammate is probably the toughest seat in Formula 1. We'll do our best to protect him and develop him. He only has 11 Grands Prix under his belt, so it's a big ask. But I think he's got all the capability and talent and mental strength to be able to deal with that.”