Helmut Marko's "logical" admission after Aston Martin's £1bn bid to sign Max Verstappen

“That Newey is a big Max fan is no secret. And then it’s only logical that you make him an offer.”

Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko

Helmut Marko sees Aston Martin’s interest in Max Verstappen as “logical” given that they have signed Adrian Newey, but expressed doubts over the reported £1 billion offer.

Verstappen’s Red Bull future continues to be a hot topic amid a report by the Daily Mail claiming Aston Martin were readying a £1bn bid to sign him.

Aston Martin were reportedly prepared to offer Verstappen a shareholding, as well as a bumper deal to bring him to the team as one of their drivers.

Aston Martin have heavily recruited on the technical side in recent years, adding Newey to their star-studded line-up from next month.

Their headquarters at Silverstone have been heavily upgraded as they gear up for their Honda engine deal in 2026.

While Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are contracted until the end of 2026, speculation about Verstappen hasn’t dissipated.

Mercedes were also heavily linked with Verstappen after Lewis Hamilton’s decision to join Ferrari.

Verstappen has insisted that he's happy at Red Bull and that they are his "family" - but reiterated that he wants to be in the fastest car possible.

Marko, who remains a key part of Red Bull's senior hierarchy, gave his view on the Verstappen to Aston Martin speculation. 

In an interview with Motorsport-Total, Marko said: “That Newey is a big Max fan is no secret. And then it’s only logical that you make him an offer.”

Marko doubts size of Aston Martin offer

Aston Martin’s reported £1bn deal to sign Verstappen would make him one of the highest-paid sportspeople in the world.

In a ranking published by Sportico, Verstappen featured in the top 20.

Verstappen earned a base salary of $70m (£55.5m) in 2024 as he clinched his fourth consecutive F1 drivers’ championship with Red Bull.

The Dutchman earned $6m (£4.7m) in endorsements, making his overall earnings for last year a whopping $76m (£60.3m).

While it’s unclear what Verstappen’s base salary would be at Aston Martin based on the £1bn deal, it would likely be in the hundreds of millions - a significant increase on his current Red Bull wage.

However, the figures involved are a surprise to Marko.

“I doubt whether it is really that high, especially given Aston Martin’s current share price,” Marko added.

“It is said to have been a high offer. But we don’t know whether the offer really existed.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
17m ago
Verdict on road racer’s death; inquest hears of reports into spectator on track
road racing
F1 News
43m ago
Liam Lawson privately tests Red Bull F1 car ahead of debut
Liam Lawson drove the RB19 at Jerez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin set to miss Thailand MotoGP after new injury
Jorge Martin
F1 News
1h ago
Helmut Marko's "logical" admission after Aston Martin's £1bn bid to sign Max Verstappen
Helmut Marko
F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari boss urges Lewis Hamilton feedback to develop SF-25 F1 2025 car
Lewis Hamilton has joined Ferrari for F1 2025

More News

BSB News
2h ago
Josh Davis Motorsport announces new title sponsorship
BSB
F1 News
2h ago
Charles Leclerc: Ferrari’s data on 2025 F1 car after shakedown “a good first sign”
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
2h ago
Explained: Key changes to Mercedes W16 F1 2025 car to "remedy" past flaws
Mercedes' 2025 F1 challenger
F1 News
3h ago
FIRST LOOK: Mercedes' unveil first F1 car post-Lewis Hamilton for 2025
The Mercedes W16
MotoGP News
4h ago
Shock rumour in Austria of BMW buyout before KTM survival vote
KTM