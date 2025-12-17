F1 has renamed some of the elements of the 2026 rules after fears that fans could be left confused.

After consulting with revenant stakeholders and putting the finishing touches on the technical and sporting regulations for F1’s much-changed 2026 cars, governing body the FIA and F1 have confirmed the simplification of several key terms for next year’s rules overhaul.

Previous terms X-mode, Z-mode and Manual Override Mode (and its MOM abbreviation) have been dropped after being considered too complex and confusing for fans.

The new generation of F1 cars will be smaller and lighter and feature active aerodynamics in a bid to improve racing and enable cars to follow each other better than the previous era.

New power units will see a 50/50 split between internal combustion and electric power and include a simplified hybrid element that removes the expensive MGU-H component. The cars will run on advanced sustainable fuels and narrower 18-inch tyres.

F1’s regulation overhaul will place more responsibility on the drivers, who will face critical decision-making over energy deployment, regeneration and conservation, adding an intriguing new dynamic to on-track battles.

The all-new cars mark the biggest rules change in the world championship’s 75-year history and F1 says the changes will “shake up the order and create new excitement, while delivering incredible racing”.

F1 has provided a summary of its new terminology for 2026 elements…

Overtake Mode

For drivers within one second of a car in front to deploy extra power to instigate an overtake. It replaces DRS and aids on track passing, being a strategic tool to be used all in one go or spread over a lap.

Boost Mode

This is the driver-operated energy deployment tool from the Energy Recovery System (ERS), to be used offensively or defensively depending on track position. It gives the driver maximum power from the engine and battery at the push of a button, no matter where they are on track.

Active Aero

Dynamically adjustable angles of the front and rear wing elements in specific high-speed sections, designed for Corner and Straight modes. It enables strategic adaptability and maximises full usage of the car’s power through greater on track grip.

Recharge

Drivers can recharge their battery with recovered energy from braking, on throttle lift at the end of straights and even corners where only part power is applied.