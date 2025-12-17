Incognito F1 star cops two penalties and surprises local go-karters

Local go-kart racers were shocked to discover they had been racing alongside Mercedes F1 driver Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli registered under the pseudonym “Henry Shovlin” as he attended an event at Daytona Milton Keynes on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Italian set the fastest lap of the race but did not win.

According to Daytona employee Daniel Prince, Antonelli received two penalties for “pushing too hard”.

Once Antonelli’s identity was revealed, he was mobbed by fans, who he took photos with.

Antonelli had done the drivers’ briefing without being recognised.

"He was really fresh faced that's what helped him go incognito,” Prince told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"He actually got two penalties for pushing too hard so didn't finish on the podium at the end of it.

"But he did get the fastest lap of the race by at least three seconds.

“Everyone really mobbed him so a member of staff quickly rescued him and put him behind the desk for a cheeky photo by our celebrity leaderboard, and then he ran away and left.”

Fellow F1 drivers Isack Hadjar, Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda have previously visited the go-kart track, which is located close to Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix.

Antonelli finished seventh in the 2025 world championship and scored 150 points during his rookie F1 season.

The Italian, who was promoted by Mercedes to replace seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, claimed three podiums and also took pole position for the Miami sprint race.