F1 reveals testing schedule shake-up for new 2026 rules

Three F1 tests will take place ahead of the 2026 season to give teams more time to get to up speed with the new technical regulations.

On Monday morning, officials revealed that 2026 F1 cars will hit the track for the first time in Barcelona on January 26-30.

This first five-day test will take place behind closed doors, meaning fans will not be able to watch TV coverage, and the track will not be open to spectators.

With entirely new rules on the engine and chassis side, teams have been given additional time ahead of the new season.

Two more tests will take place in February.

These are set to be more standard pre-season tests in Bahrain.

The second test will be on February 11-13 in Bahrain.

The final test ahead of the season-opening Australian GP will be on February 18-20.

Azerbaijan GP date tweaked

F1 also announced that the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be moved to a Saturday.

This change is to accommodate a national Azerbaijan holiday.

Saturday races aren’t unusual, with the Las Vegas Grand Prix not happening on a Sunday.

The Saudi and Bahrain Grands Prix were moved in 2024 to accommodate the holy month of Ramadan.