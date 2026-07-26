Malaysia F1 return confirmed with bizarre race title

Malaysia will make a surprise return to the Formula 1 calendar later this year as a stand-in event, hosting the 'Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia'.

Sepang will slot into F1’s 2026 schedule on 4 October - between the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on 26 September and the Singapore Grand Prix on 11 October - creating an additional triple-header.

F1 had been aiming to reinstate the Bahrain Grand Prix, which was originally due to be held in April, into the 4 October slot but the escalating conflict in the Middle East has put paid to that plan.

Races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia had to be cancelled due to the US-Israeli war on Iran, which reduced the F1 calendar from 24 to 22 rounds and caused a month-long break without racing in April.

Sepang will bizarrely host the Bahrain Grand Prix

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The convoluted event is the brainchild of Bahrain's Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, after it became evident that a race in Sakhir would not be possible this term.

“We are delighted to confirm that Malaysia will host the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2026," said F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"Once again, the sport has demonstrated its ability to adapt, find solutions, and deliver, creating an exciting moment for everyone who follows Formula 1.

“I would like to express our sincere thanks to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, as well as their respective governments for making this extraordinary outcome possible through their vision, commitment, and decisive action.

"Of course, I would also like to thank FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem for his partnership and collaboration throughout the process.

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"Most importantly, this is fantastic news for our fans. They will continue to enjoy a full and exciting Formula 1 calendar, while also seeing the sport return to a great venue.

"Malaysia is an incredible country, and Sepang holds a special place in Formula 1 history. It will provide a spectacular setting for racing and an unforgettable experience for fans at the circuit and watching around the world.”

Malaysia last hosted F1 in 2017

Malaysia was a regular fixture on the F1 calendar but dropped off due to financial constraints after hosting its last grand prix in 2017, which was won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Sepang was among several venues to throw their hat into the ring in a bid to stage a grand prix this year as F1 assesses its options, with more calendar disruption likely.

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The recent escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran has raised doubts about whether the final two races of the season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will be able to go ahead as planned.

Portugal’s Portimao and Turkey’s Istanbul were also mooted as options, but there are concerns about the cold climate in those countries during the later months of the year.

Imola has emerged as one of the leading candidates to potentially stage the F1 season finale in December, if no Middle Eastern rounds can take place.