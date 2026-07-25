'Pretty broken up in places' - Lando Norris reveals continued Hungary track problems

The Hungaroring track surface has been criticised across the Formula 1 weekend and required fixes on Friday night.

Norris in Hungary
Norris in Hungary
© XPB Images

Lando Norris has revealed that the Hungarian Grand Prix track surface has continued to break up despite rushed actions on Friday night to fix the decaying asphalt.

Drivers were critical of the Hungaroring surface on Friday, with images circulated the following morning backing up comments from George Russell and Oscar Piastri that the freshly laid asphalt had been breaking up.

Following an FIA inspection of the areas affected that evening, some areas were partially resurfaced, including the run to Turn 1, where a bump had caught out various drivers.

Norris on his way to pole in Hungary
Norris on his way to pole in Hungary

"With the new tarmac, and it being grippy in places and not grippy in others, sometimes it feels like a bit of a lottery in certain corners, but I certainly did a good amount of the lap, my best I've done," said Norris, after taking pole position by 0.012s.

He added: "It’s just been difficult all weekend in the last sector. I think you can just look at any onboard, and the last two corners, Turns 13 and 14, have been very difficult to get right. 

"It feels like either you under-drive it, or you push it a little bit more, and you’re hustling; the rear is letting go, you push, understeer, snaps. So, it was just very difficult to know how much to push and not push. 

"Also, because the track is pretty broken up in places and there are a lot of different patches of tarmac in Turn 1 and Turn 12, I struggled to get a consistent feeling of what was best or what the car was doing every time in these kinds of corners."

Norris led the way in final practice at the Hungaroring
Norris led the way in final practice at the Hungaroring

Prior to his final lap, Norris, who had topped both Q1 and Q2, had been second to Lewis Hamilton. 

Reflecting on where McLaren loses time to the Ferraris, Norris said: "Turn 1 and Turn 12, honestly, were our biggest losses to the Ferraris every single lap, in braking and cornering speed. We just cannot match them in these very slow-speed corners, which we knew from Monaco and various other tracks. 

"We know that we struggle in these kinds of corners. But the tarmac is certainly trickier than last year. It’s normally relatively high grip and very smooth. 

"Certainly, this year it’s quite a bit trickier, with the newer tarmac, which is worse than the old tarmac. It makes it quite difficult to get a good balance, basically. It’s the same for everyone. It’s just a good challenge."

Tags:

F1
2026
Hungary
Lando Norris
McLaren
'Pretty broken up in places' - Lando Norris reveals continued Hungary track problems
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton slapped with Hungary F1 penalty for ‘crazy’ impeding
Hamilton was pipped to pole by Norris
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton questions "shock" Ferrari F1 tactics after Hungary pole miss
Hamilton was not in high spirits after qualifying in Hungary
F1 News
'Not looking in his mirrors' - Piastri hits out at Hamilton over impeding
Piastri was unhappy with Hamilton after qualifying
F1 Results
2026 F1 Hungarian GP: Full qualifying results
Leclerc in Hungary
F1 News
Lando Norris denies Lewis Hamilton historic F1 pole in Hungary
Norris celebrates his first F1 pole of 2026
F1 Results
2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Hadjar in Hungary

Latest News

F1 News
Russell on brink of F1 engine penalty after latest Mercedes issue
36m ago
Russell stopped on track right at the end of qualifying
F1 News
F1 stewards deliver verdict on Kimi Antonelli yellow flag speeding
58m ago
Antonelli faced an investigation after qualifying
F1 News
Alex Albon gives damning Williams appraisal after Hungary F1 radio outburst
1h ago
Alex Albon, Williams Racing, 2026 Hungary F1
F1 News
'My car is degrading' - Max Verstappen gives bizarre explanation for Hungary spin
1h ago
Verstappen in Hungary
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton slapped with Hungary F1 penalty for ‘crazy’ impeding
1h ago
Hamilton was pipped to pole by Norris

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
'Pretty broken up in places' - Lando Norris reveals continued Hungary track problems
2h ago
Norris in Hungary
F1 News
The "biggest change" for Aston Martin is not its Hungary F1 qualifying breakthrough
2h ago
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 2026 Hungary F1
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton questions "shock" Ferrari F1 tactics after Hungary pole miss
2h ago
Hamilton was not in high spirits after qualifying in Hungary
F1 News
'Not looking in his mirrors' - Piastri hits out at Hamilton over impeding
2h ago
Piastri was unhappy with Hamilton after qualifying
F1 News
Lando Norris denies Lewis Hamilton historic F1 pole in Hungary
3h ago
Norris celebrates his first F1 pole of 2026