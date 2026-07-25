F1 facing Monaco-style track surface issues in Hungary

Parts of the Hungaroring broke up during F1 practice on Friday.

Parts of the Hungaroring track surface broke up on Friday
Parts of the Hungaroring track surface broke up on Friday

Formula 1 is hoping to avoid a repeat of the track surface issues that led to a red flag in Monaco at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix. 

Drivers complained about parts of the Hungaroring track breaking up during Friday practice as they battled difficult conditions throughout both sessions. 

Several wide moments, lock-ups and slides were a theme of Friday’s running, as drivers were regularly caught out. 

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Mercedes’ George Russell was among the drivers who highlighted issues with the track asphalt, particularly at Turn 1, 12 and 13. 

"It's a bit of a shame, because Budapest is one of the most enjoyable circuits to drive,” he said. "They've resurfaced a third of the track and unfortunately they've done a really bad job.

"It's really bumpy. You saw loads of people locking up at Turn 1, and the track's breaking up in the last corner. 

“People are sort of driving around the middle of the corner and not actually hitting the apex, which is just a bit odd.”

Franco Colapinto suffered a crash at Turn 12 in second practice when he lost control of his Alpine on a resurfaced area of the track.

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“The new parts of the track are not very grippy and they're kind of not breaking apart but they're very worn,” McLaren’s Oscar Piastri said. 

“So, it's just a very challenging circuit at the moment and, yeah, obviously missing a practice session has made it pretty tough.”

It is understood the subject was raised in the drivers’ briefing on Friday evening. 

A track inspection was carried out by F1 race director Rui Marques and other FIA officials, and some areas were partially resurfaced overnight, including Turn 1. 

“It was inspected and remedial works were undertaken overnight,” F1’s governing body the FIA said in a statement. 

"Two areas were addressed, one online and one to the right of the line where an overtaking car would travel.”

The Monaco Grand Prix in June had to be red-flagged 10 laps from the finish after two separate crashes occurred at the final corner, where the track had broken up. 

F1 hopes the remainder of the Hungarian Grand Prix can take place without similar disruption. 

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F1 facing Monaco-style track surface issues in Hungary
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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