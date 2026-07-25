Adrian Newey addresses Christian Horner to Aston Martin F1 links

Adrian Newey did his best to swerve rumours linking former Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner to Aston Martin.

Horner is understood to be seeking a return to the F1 paddock after being relieved of his duties as Red Bull team principal and CEO after last year’s British Grand Prix.

The 52-year-old Briton is now free to work in F1 again and has continually found himself linked with a position at Aston Martin. Such a move would see Horner reunite with Newey, who he worked with at Red Bull for 20 years.

Horner was sacked last July by Red Bull

“Yes, I keep hearing about these rumours with Christian,” Aston Martin team principal and technical director Newey replied when asked about the possibility of Horner heading to the Silverstone-based outfit.

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“I can’t comment further. I don’t really know anything about that. All I can say is that we’re very happy with our senior management team. And we may do some minor tweaks, but the personnel we have at Aston Martin, we are very happy with.”

Horner made his first appearance in the F1 paddock since his Red Bull exit at the recent British Grand Prix.

"I've enjoyed my time out," Horner told Sky Sports at Silverstone.

"I did 20 years straight with Red Bull guys. I was obviously doing other stuff before that, so it's the first time I've ever had a bit of time to get off the hamster wheel.

"But for me, I'd only look at doing the right thing, something that really had an opportunity to win at the end of the day.”

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It has been a difficult season for Newey and Aston Martin

Asked specifically about the Aston Martin speculation, Horner replied: "It's a great British brand. It's sad to see them really struggling as they are.

"But there's so much speculation. One week it's Aston, the next is Alpine, the next is somewhere else.”

Horner has also been linked with setting up a potential new 12th F1 team with Chinese car manufacturer BYD.

“There's just so much interest in Formula 1. BYD are a huge entity and a huge company,” Horner said of the BYD links.

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"There's so much speculation. I think I've been going to every team on the grid so far. I'm just here to enjoy the race. I'm here as a fan today."