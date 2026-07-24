Aston Martin’s full 16-part upgraded F1 car revealed at Hungarian GP

Aston Martin’s much-anticipated B-spec Formula 1 car has been revealed ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1’s governing body the FIA released its car presentation submissions for this weekend’s race at the Hungaroring on Friday morning, revealing the full extent of Aston Martin’s significant new upgrade package.

In total, Aston Martin’s upgrade comprises 16 new parts. Most notably, it features a new-look sidepod, floor and rear wing. There are also modifications to the bargeboard area and sidepod profile.

Aston Martin has brought a big upgrade to Hungary

Effectively, the entire car has been changed, with updates also made to the front wing, nose, front corner, rear, suspension, rear corner, and diffuser.

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Following a torrid 2026 campaign so far, Aston Martin hopes its revamped car can lift it off the back of the F1 grid and be the first major step of a much-needed recovery.

Aston Martin worked through the night to prepare both its AMR26Bs, using its first F1 curfew exemption of the 2026 season in the process.

The Silverstone-based squad has been quick to play down expectations surrounding the upgrade, with Aston Martin trackside chief Mike Krack denying the “make-or-break” narrative behind it.

Fernando Alonso stressed “no package in the world” can overturn the current deficit Aston Martin faces.

Aston Martin's Hungarian GP upgrade in full

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“I'm not thinking too much on numbers or positions or something like that, because if we go back to the last five races, I think we have very different gaps with the midfields,” the two-time world champion said.

“We had more or less consistent gap to the pole position, which is unreachable, obviously, at this moment. But there were a couple of tough circuits: Silverstone was tough, Spa was one of the toughest, I think we had the guy in front of us, 2.1 seconds.

“So, there is no package in the world that will give you that amount of time and probably the position will not change, if you run the updated car in Spa one week ago. So, that's how we need to treat it.

“It will change circuit by circuit. Hopefully Budapest is a friendly circuit for us, power is not the most important point here, which obviously we will update the car, but not the engine yet.

“So we still have some deficit that we need to overcome. I'm more into, we can understand what is the direction of the car, if we are on the good path, and if we unlock, finally, the performance.”

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