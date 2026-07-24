Aston Martin’s full 16-part upgraded F1 car revealed at Hungarian GP

Aston Martin's full upgrade for the Hungarian Grand Prix has been revealed.

Alonso in his upgraded AMR26B
Alonso in his upgraded AMR26B

Aston Martin’s much-anticipated B-spec Formula 1 car has been revealed ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1’s governing body the FIA released its car presentation submissions for this weekend’s race at the Hungaroring on Friday morning, revealing the full extent of Aston Martin’s significant new upgrade package. 

In total, Aston Martin’s upgrade comprises 16 new parts. Most notably, it features a new-look sidepod, floor and rear wing. There are also modifications to the bargeboard area and sidepod profile. 

Aston Martin has brought a big upgrade to Hungary
Aston Martin has brought a big upgrade to Hungary

Effectively, the entire car has been changed, with updates also made to the front wing, nose, front corner, rear, suspension, rear corner, and diffuser. 

Following a torrid 2026 campaign so far, Aston Martin hopes its revamped car can lift it off the back of the F1 grid and be the first major step of a much-needed recovery. 

Aston Martin worked through the night to prepare both its AMR26Bs, using its first F1 curfew exemption of the 2026 season in the process. 

The Silverstone-based squad has been quick to play down expectations surrounding the upgrade, with Aston Martin trackside chief Mike Krack denying the “make-or-break” narrative behind it

Fernando Alonso stressed “no package in the world” can overturn the current deficit Aston Martin faces. 

Aston Martin's Hungarian GP upgrade in full
Aston Martin's Hungarian GP upgrade in full

“I'm not thinking too much on numbers or positions or something like that, because if we go back to the last five races, I think we have very different gaps with the midfields,” the two-time world champion said.

“We had more or less consistent gap to the pole position, which is unreachable, obviously, at this moment. But there were a couple of tough circuits: Silverstone was tough, Spa was one of the toughest, I think we had the guy in front of us, 2.1 seconds.

“So, there is no package in the world that will give you that amount of time and probably the position will not change, if you run the updated car in Spa one week ago. So, that's how we need to treat it.

“It will change circuit by circuit. Hopefully Budapest is a friendly circuit for us, power is not the most important point here, which obviously we will update the car, but not the engine yet.

“So we still have some deficit that we need to overcome. I'm more into, we can understand what is the direction of the car, if we are on the good path, and if we unlock, finally, the performance.”

Tags:

F1
Aston Martin
Aston Martin’s full 16-part upgraded F1 car revealed at Hungarian GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
What’s got one F1 driver “scared” about Aston Martin’s big upgrade
Bottas is looking over his shoulder at Aston Martin this weekend
F1 News
Make-or-break? Aston Martin’s first words on major Hungary F1 upgrade
Aston Martin has said goodbye to the worst car on the F1 2026 grid
F1 News
Why Aston Martin's F1 future hinges on Hungary F1 upgrades
Alonso in Spa
F1 News
'The $1m question' - Aston Martin face upgrade race amid spare parts concern
Stroll at Spa
F1 News
Fourth F1 driver gets huge grid penalty for Belgian GP
Alonso has taken on new power unit elements
F1 News
Alonso’s World Cup priority offers grim Aston Martin Spa F1 outlook
Alonso is braced for another tough weekend for Aston Martin

Latest News

F1 News
Aston Martin’s full 16-part upgraded F1 car revealed in Hungary
7m ago
Alonso in his upgraded AMR26B
F1 News
Ferrari upgrades Macarena wing for Hungary F1 GP after missing trick
1h ago
Ferrari has brought an upgraded Macarena rear wing to Hungary
F1 News
Why Lando Norris is being cautious about McLaren’s latest F1 upgrade
15h ago
Norris is wary about overplaying McLaren's upgrade
F1 News
"Very upset" passenger led to viral Racing Bulls EasyJet flight after Spa F1
15h ago
Lindblad and Lawson flew home budget
F1 News
Charles Leclerc admits he went “too far” in Oscar Piastri F1 clash
16h ago
Leclerc held his hands up about his defence against Piastri

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen could see 2026 F1 engine issues ‘coming years ago’
16h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2026 Hungarian GP
F1 News
Mercedes has fix for George Russell’s F1 power unit software glitch
16h ago
Mercedes hopes it has fixed the issue that hampered Russell at Spa
F1 News
First look: F1 safety car gets significant upgrade for Hungary GP
17h ago
The new Mercedes F1 safety car
F1 News
Hamilton “world’s away” from “useless” 2025 F1 low as he teases documentary reveal
18h ago
Hamilton is having a strong second season with Ferrari
F1 News
Aston Martin drivers being ignored? Alonso clarifies Newey comments
18h ago
It has been another frustrating year for Alonso in F1