First look: F1 safety car gets significant upgrade for Hungary GP

F1's safety car has had an upgrade for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The new Mercedes F1 safety car
The new Mercedes F1 safety car

Formula 1’s newly-upgraded safety car will be used for the first time at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend. 

Mercedes unveiled its Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ ahead of the weekend on Thursday at the Hungaroring. 

It will become F1’s 14th official safety car to carry Mercedes’ three-pointed star as part of a collaboration that goes back 30 years. 

Mercedes has provided F1 safety cars for 30 years
Mercedes has provided F1 safety cars for 30 years

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ is the first-ever safety car to feature variable all-wheel drive, providing optimum traction in both dry and wet conditions. 

 Its 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine delivers 450 kW (612 hp) and a maximum torque of 850 Nm. 

"The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+, as the Official FIA F1 Safety Car, combines the highest levels of safety with impressive sportiness and driving pleasure," safety car driver Bernd Maylander said. 

"Its agile and direct response to driver inputs is spot on. It is the first safety car with all-wheel drive. This provides optimum traction, which is particularly noticeable when combined with all the other technical features.

"It really comes into its own when cornering and accelerating. It is an exceptional road car. I am now looking forward to driving the new safety car for the first time under real-world conditions in Hungary.”

Safety car driver Bernd Maylander poses with the new-look Mercedes
Safety car driver Bernd Maylander poses with the new-look Mercedes

It was presented decked in a striking black and red livery design. 

“For 30 years, Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG have taken on a special responsibility in Formula 1 by providing the safety cars,” Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Simon Wilbers added. 

“For us, it is both an honour and a challenge to continue this long-standing tradition with a car that raises our own standards yet again. 

“The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ combines outstanding performance with precision, control, and safety – making it the ideal choice both as the Official FIA F1 Safety Car and as an exceptional road car.”

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First look: F1 safety car gets significant upgrade for Hungary GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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