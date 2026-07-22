Full list of F1 drivers replaced for Hungarian GP FP1 as rookies step in

Four regular-season drivers will mis first practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Fornaroli in Barcelona
Fornaroli in Barcelona
© XPB Images

Four teams will field rookie drivers in first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix, IndyCar and Super Formula talent set to step in. 

McLaren, Haas, Alpine and Cadillac will all field rookie drivers in the opening session of the coming weekend, before the championship heads into its mandated summer shutdown.

Piastri is the biggest name to miss out on the first hour of running, with reserve driver Leonardo Fornaroli entrusted with the MCL40, which will run this weekend with a significant upgrade package.

Herta previously lapped for Cadillac in Barcelona
Herta previously lapped for Cadillac in Barcelona
© XPB Images

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella recently confirmed that the team are looking to find further FP1 opportunities for Fornaroli with other teams, but there is a chance that he could enjoy two more outings with McLaren, after fellow reserve driver Pato O'Ward sought to be released from his F1 duties.

Colton Herta will continue his march towards an F1 seat as he replaces Valtteri Bottas at Cadillac. The American Formula 2 star drove in Barcelona earlier this year, replacing Sergio Perez. With F2 racing in Hungary and qualifying taking place soon after FP1, there will be minimal turnaround time following the session.

At Haas, Oliver Bearman moves aside for veteran Japanese racer Hyo Hirakawa. The 32-year-old has similarly made a single outing so far this term, replacing Esteban Ocon in Austria. 

Aron will make his first Alpine FP1 session of the season
Aron will make his first Alpine FP1 session of the season

Paul Aron completes the list of rookie runners, with Franco Colapinto making way at Alpine. The Estonian reserve driver makes his third FP1 appearance, although this is his first for Alpine, after being loaned to Audi in both Barcelona and Austria. 

Hungarian Grand Prix FP1 driver changes

FP1 changes for the Hungarian GP

TeamDriver OutDriver InSessions this season (after Hungary)
McLarenOscar PiastriLeonardo Fornaroli

2

CadillacValtteri BottasColton Herta

2

HaasOliver BearmanRyo Hirakawa

2

AlpineFranco ColapintoPaul Aron

3

Tags:

F1
2026
Hungary
McLaren
Full list of F1 drivers replaced for Hungarian GP FP1 as rookies step in
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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