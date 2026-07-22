Pierre Gasly concedes Alpine is 'miles off' F1 benchmark target

Alpine has fallen off the pace in recent Formula 1 weekends, and Pierre Gasly has had his say on the struggles.

Gasly pulled no punches with his assessment of Alpine's current pace
Gasly pulled no punches with his assessment of Alpine's current pace
© XPB Images

Pierre Gasly conceded that Alpine rivals Racing Bulls are "miles ahead" after a tough Belgian Grand Prix.

Behind the established top four teams, there is a fierce battle to be the best midfield outfit. Alpine and Racing Bulls had been battling for this honour in the early stages of the season, but the latter has pulled clear at recent events, with now Audi closing in from behind.

Although Franco Colapinto scored a point for Alpine at Spa-Francorchamps, Gasly finished in 11th place, and was unable to add to this tally. In the meantime, Gabriel Bortoleto scored four points for Audi, while Arvid Lindblad registered two for Racing Bulls. The result meant that Racing Bulls drew level with Alpine in the constructors' championship.

Gasly leads Colapinto
Gasly leads Colapinto
© XPB Images

Asked if Racing Bulls is now the midfield benchmark, Gasly said: "Yeah, I mean over a single lap quali, they were miles ahead. 

"I think in the race, I'm not too sure what happened to them, because they looked a bit more - Liam [Lawson], I think, was on a different spec. They clearly, I think, are the benchmark with Audi, and we need to keep working if we want to keep the battle alive."

Gasly was involved at one point in a three-wide battle with Liam Lawson and Colapinto, coming off worst as his Argentinian team-mate gained two positions into Les Combes.

"I was fighting with Liam. I had a poor start, but managed to recover two positions," he reflected. 

Racing Bulls closed the points gap despite some in fighting
Racing Bulls closed the points gap despite some in fighting

"Then we had a slow stop, unfortunately. With a better stop, we would have ended up in front of Lawson and Lindblad, which I think could have changed our race, because I spent 25 laps behind them after that. 

"Unfortunately, when we were three wide into turn five, I didn't come out on top. I lost a position there and had to battle a bit more with Lawson. So yeah, it was just a bit of a frustrating race, and I think at the end of the day, we were P10 and P11, and we were just too slow, finishing far away from Bortoleto, and that's clearly not where we want to be."

Tags:

F1
2026
Belgium
Alpine
Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly concedes Alpine is 'miles off' F1 benchmark target
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

Related Articles

F1 News
Toto Wolff hopes to heal George Russell’s “numb” feeling after Spa F1 disappointment
Russell had to settle with a distant second
F1 News
'The $1m question' - Aston Martin face upgrade race amid spare parts concern
Stroll at Spa
F1 News
“It's not down to the driver” - Lando Norris launches fresh PU attack despite ‘getting lucky’ at Spa
Norris in Spa
F1 News
"These new regulations hurt" - Martin Brundle offers brutal assessment of new F1 rules
Brundle wants to see the current rules gone
F1 News
Oscar Piastri voices concern after Charles Leclerc escapes Spa sanction
Piastri at Spa
F1 News
'100% on us' - Mercedes shoulders blame for George Russell's Spa GP heartbreak
Wolff absolved Russell after his Spa retirement

Latest News

F1 News
Why Aston Martin's F1 future hinges on Hungary F1 upgrades
1h ago
Alonso in Spa
MotoGP News
‘Not a lack of will’: Why is Silverstone MotoGP so unpopular compared to its F1 GP?
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Full list of F1 drivers replaced for Hungarian GP FP1 as rookies step in
2h ago
Fornaroli in Barcelona
F1 News
Pierre Gasly concedes Alpine is 'miles off' F1 benchmark target
3h ago
Gasly pulled no punches with his assessment of Alpine's current pace
F1 News
F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix: Start time and schedule
5h ago
Hungary

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
Hamilton hails Ferrari improvements as he "takes responsibility" for disappointing result
6h ago
Hamilton in Spa
F1 News
Jenson Button urges Kimi Antonelli to view Hungary classic that "had everything"
7h ago
Button celebrates his first F1 victory
F1 News
Toto Wolff hopes to heal George Russell’s “numb” feeling after Spa F1 disappointment
8h ago
Russell had to settle with a distant second
F1 News
Red Bull confirms findings on ‘super dangerous’ wing as Verstappen judges old design
21/07/26
Red Bull ran an older-spec rear wing in Belgium
F1 News
McLaren details Hungary F1 upgrade, but one item won’t be raced
21/07/26
McLaren will be boosted by upgrades in Hungary