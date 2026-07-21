Mercedes F1 team makes worrying admission over serious issue hurting George Russell

Mercedes still has question marks over a big problem that is holding George Russell back.

Russell has had a big top speed deficit at Silverstone and Spa
Russell has had a big top speed deficit at Silverstone and Spa

The Mercedes Formula 1 team admits it is “still struggling to understand” the confusing energy deployment issues that continue to blight George Russell. 

Russell has been left perplexed by a lack of energy deployment and straight-line speed deficit to his Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli at power-sensitive circuits. 

The problem was exacerbated at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone and during last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, where Russell lagged 0.508 seconds adrift of pole sitter Antonelli in qualifying. 

Russell in Spa
Russell in Spa
© XPB Images

Russell suffered another huge blow to his title hopes after being tipped into a race-ending spin into the gravel after first-lap contact with former Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton at Spa. The devastating retirement, coupled with a sixth win for Antonelli in 10 races, has seen the Italian teenager pull 50 points clear of Russell.

But more worrying for the 28-year-old Briton is his mystifying deployment problems that are seriously impacting his performances and leaving him down on top speed compared to Antonelli. 

"We've had some problems with the deployment on George's car that we really need to understand and bottom out going to the next event,” Mercedes’ deputy technical director Simone Resta said after Spa. "All that started in Silverstone, where we started to see some deployment differences between our two cars.

"We've been doing a lot of analysis, and we came to the conclusion that one of the major contributors was related to a difference in driving style between the two cars. George studied that quite a lot and was able to change it and adapt going into Spa, but still, we can still see some difference in the deployment between these two cars.

"We are working with a brand-new set of regulations, we are just at the 10th race over these regulations, and we are still struggling to understand every single contributor. 

“We are not the only ones in this condition because we can see that many teams are still learning and adapting to this new regulation, so we'll do our best to really find out what's the main reason for this difference and to be best prepared for Hungary.”

Former team-mates Russell and Hamilton tangled on lap one
Former team-mates Russell and Hamilton tangled on lap one

Resta also shed more light on the deployment issues that team principal Toto Wolff revealed affected all Mercedes-powered cars on the opening lap in Sunday’s race. 

"Essentially we've been having a software issue with both our cars, which basically meant that we hit the harvesting limit at Turn 1," Resta explained. 

"Basically, we had a boost issue on both cars from Turn 1 to Turn 5. This has affected both George and Kimi and we've seen both of them losing ground after a good start."

Tags:

F1
George Russell
Mercedes
Mercedes F1 team makes worrying admission over serious issue hurting George Russell
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 Feature
Lewis Hamilton should feel hard done by after curious Spa F1 penalty
Hamilton can feel hard done by after his penalty
F1 News
George Russell drops f-bomb at Mercedes in unheard team radio fury
Russell was taken out on the first lap at Spa
F1 News
'100% on us' - Mercedes shoulders blame for George Russell's Spa GP heartbreak
Wolff absolved Russell after his Spa retirement
F1 News
George Russell slates "dangerous" Mercedes problem after Spa F1 retirement
Russell at Spa
F1 Race Report
Antonelli passes Leclerc for Spa F1 win as Russell suffers title setback
Antonelli celebrates his sixth win of 2026
F1 News
Russell taken out on first lap of Belgian GP as Hamilton punished
Russell was taken out at the start

Latest News

F1 News
Red Bull confirms findings on ‘super dangerous’ wing as Verstappen judges old design
1h ago
Red Bull ran an older-spec rear wing in Belgium
F1 News
McLaren details Hungary F1 upgrade, but one item won’t be raced
2h ago
McLaren will be boosted by upgrades in Hungary
F1 News
Ferrari favourites in Hungary? Why Charles Leclerc is urging caution
2h ago
Leclerc claimed a strong second at Spa
F1 News
Mercedes makes worrying admission over serious issue hurting Russell
4h ago
Russell has had a big top speed deficit at Silverstone and Spa
F1 News
The incredible Hamilton stat that proves his Ferrari revival is real
7h ago
Hamilton has surpassed his 2025 points total in just 10 races this year

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
Piastri scolds F1 for being at mercy of “computers behaving or misbehaving”
7h ago
Piastri is frustrated by the behaviour of the F1 2026 engines
F1 News
How to watch the 2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix
8h ago
Leclerc leads the start of the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix
F1 News
Two F1 drivers join fans on budget easyJet flight after Belgian GP
9h ago
Lindblad and Lawson flew home budget
F1 News
'The $1m question' - Aston Martin face upgrade race amid spare parts concern
10h ago
Stroll at Spa
F1 News
Mercedes reveals dramatic F1 engine problem that hit all cars at Spa
20/07/26
Mercedes engines suffered an unknown glitch out of Turn 1