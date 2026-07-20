Mercedes reveals dramatic F1 engine problem that hit all cars at Spa

All Mercedes-powered F1 cars hit trouble at the start of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Mercedes engines suffered an unknown glitch out of Turn 1
Mercedes engines suffered an unknown glitch out of Turn 1

All Mercedes-powered Formula 1 cars suffered from an engine problem at the start of the Belgian Grand Prix, Toto Wolff has revealed.  

Mercedes team principal Wolff’s revelation came after George Russell dramatically fell back into the pack on the Kemmel straight before getting caught up in a race-ending collision with Lewis Hamilton at Les Combes on the opening lap at Spa-Francorchamps. 

Russell was swallowed up on the run to Les Combes as he lacked battery from Eau Rouge due to an unknown glitch with his Mercedes power unit. The Briton immediately slammed the “dangerous” issue following his first-lap elimination. 

Wolff admitted all Mercedes-powered cars hit trouble
Wolff admitted all Mercedes-powered cars hit trouble

“I came out of Turn 1 [and] for whatever reason, I was 30-40% down on my battery and I just got totally swamped up by three cars,” Russell explained. 

But Russell was not the only driver to hit trouble, with all the Mercedes-powered cars facing a similar problem, according to Wolff. 

“All Mercedes engines had a lack of energy out of Turn 1, so it wasn't only George,” Wolff revealed on Sunday in Belgium. 

“It affected him more than Kimi [Antonelli], but also Kimi had that issue to a certain degree. That meant that he [Russell] didn't come out at the end of the straight in P3, but P5.  So he lost his two positions, and then obviously [had] the accident with Lewis.

“It's unfortunate, losing points for him, losing points in the constructors’ championship, and it's like every weekend we have one car that doesn't finish.”

Russell’s Mercedes team-mate Andrea Kimi Antonelli retained his lead from pole position into La Source, but Red Bull’s Max Verstappen powered past the Italian teenager on the run to Eau Rouge. 

Antonelli re-passed Verstappen seconds later and went on to score his sixth victory from 10 races to extend his lead at the top of the world championship standings. 

It was a chaotic first lap at Spa
It was a chaotic first lap at Spa

"It was crazy. To be fair, I was so confused about what was happening because Max came flying past me before Eau Rouge, and then I passed him back,” Antonelli said. 

"But then I saw Charles almost come alongside me, and I was like: “What the heck is happening?” I had no clue.

"I was just trying to hold the position on track, and I was looking in my mirror the whole time because I just saw so many cars coming. 

“But it was a crazy start. Luckily, we got away cleanly.”

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, whose McLaren cars are powered by Mercedes engines, also shared their frustrations with the behaviour of their power unit across the weekend at Spa. 

Tags:

F1
Mercedes
George Russell
Mercedes reveals dramatic F1 engine problem that hit all cars at Spa
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
George Russell drops f-bomb at Mercedes in unheard team radio fury
Russell was taken out on the first lap at Spa
F1 News
'100% on us' - Mercedes shoulders blame for George Russell's Spa GP heartbreak
Wolff absolved Russell after his Spa retirement
F1 News
George Russell slates "dangerous" Mercedes problem after Spa F1 retirement
Russell at Spa
F1 Race Report
Antonelli passes Leclerc for Spa F1 win as Russell suffers title setback
Antonelli celebrates his sixth win of 2026
F1 News
Russell taken out on first lap of Belgian GP as Hamilton punished
Russell was taken out at the start
F1 News
Where Kimi Antonelli felt “lost” before smashing rivals to F1 latest pole
Antonelli celebrates at Spa

Latest News

F1 News
Mercedes reveals dramatic F1 engine problem that hit all cars at Spa
1h ago
Mercedes engines suffered an unknown glitch out of Turn 1
F1 News
“It's not down to the driver” - Lando Norris launches fresh PU attack despite ‘getting lucky’ at Spa
2h ago
Norris in Spa
F1 News
Welcome to F1’s ‘jungle’ - Verstappen avoids “airplane shunt” at Spa
3h ago
Verstappen is not impressed with F1 deployment levels
F1 News
"These new regulations hurt" - Martin Brundle offers brutal assessment of new F1 rules
5h ago
Brundle wants to see the current rules gone
F1 News
Red Bull’s new Helmut Marko? Mercedes driver scout to make switch
5h ago
Lagrue helped discover Antonelli

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri voices concern after Charles Leclerc escapes Spa sanction
6h ago
Piastri at Spa
F1 News
George Russell drops f-bomb at Mercedes in unheard team radio fury
8h ago
Russell was taken out on the first lap at Spa
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton feared Kimi Raikkonen repeat after hitting mechanic
8h ago
Hamilton accidentally hit one of his mechanics during his pit stop
F1 News
Ferrari condemns “harsh” Lewis Hamilton penalty in F1 Belgian GP
22h ago
Hamilton was pinged with a five-second time penalty
F1 News
Hamilton learns fate as Ferrari penalty for unsafe release confirmed
23h ago
Hamilton kept hold of his fourth place finish