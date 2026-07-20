‘My heart sank’ - Lewis Hamilton feared Kimi Raikkonen repeat after hitting mechanic in F1 Belgian GP

Lewis Hamilton says his "heart sank" when he struck one of his mechanics in the pit lane.

Hamilton accidentally hit one of his mechanics during his pit stop
Hamilton accidentally hit one of his mechanics during his pit stop

Lewis Hamilton feared he could have seriously injured one of his Ferrari Formula 1 mechanics after an incident in the pit lane at the Belgian Grand Prix. 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was caught up in a scary incident during his one and only pit stop under the second virtual safety car period in Sunday’s race.

All four wheels were changed without a problem but Hamilton struck a crew member as he pulled away from his pit box. The mechanic had attempted to make a late effort to change the balance of Hamilton’s front wing but was hit by Hamilton’s front-right tyre, knocking him to the ground. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Hamilton immediately stopped and the mechanic, who was uninjured, was pulled to one side, before the 41-year-old Briton continued on his way after the delay. 

Ferrari was handed a €30,000 fine, €10,000 of which is suspended for a year, after admitting to an "inappropriately late instruction for the wing adjustment, a lack of clear communication and the mechanic's failure to notice the green light”. 

Speaking about the confusion after the race, Hamilton revealed he was worried about a repeat of a botched Ferrari pit stop at the 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix, when Kimi Raikkonen accidentally ran over one of his mechanics and broke his leg. 

"The green light went and so I went," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1. "You're looking over here [to the left at the lights] you're not looking over there so that's more probably on the team, ultimately.

"But when it happened, then I noticed him and I stopped and it just went through my mind in that moment was back when Kimi hit and [a mechanic] broke a leg and my heart really sank for a second.

"I'm really grateful he's OK.”

Hamilton was pinged with a five-second time penalty
Hamilton was pinged with a five-second time penalty

Hamilton recovered from a five-second penalty for causing a collision with George Russell on the opening lap, to finish fourth at Spa-Francorchamps. 

It was a drama-filled weekend for Hamilton, who suffered a heavy crash at the end of final practice that left him on the back foot heading into qualifying. Hamilton says he takes “full responsibility” for how his weekend ultimately panned out. 

“I don’t count myself unlucky. I think about the mistake I made yesterday, so I take full responsibility for the fourth place that I ended up getting,” Hamilton admitted. 

“I damaged the car, then they rebuilt the car, they missed something on the suspension so the balance was completely different. That meant I was a good couple of tenths, maybe three tenths slower than I should have been in qualifying. Then I got the five-second penalty. 

“So just a domino effect from a mistake from myself. The team have been doing a great job with strategy, pit stops. We are continuing to improve the car and I think our pace today without the damage, I think we could have been challenging for the win.” 

Tags:

F1
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
‘My heart sank’ - Lewis Hamilton feared Kimi Raikkonen repeat after hitting mechanic in F1 Belgian GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Ferrari condemns “harsh” Lewis Hamilton penalty in F1 Belgian GP
Hamilton was pinged with a five-second time penalty
F1 News
Hamilton learns fate as Ferrari penalty for unsafe release confirmed
Hamilton kept hold of his fourth place finish
F1 News
Why Hamilton was penalised for Spa clash - and why Leclerc wasn’t
Russell's car is craned away after his collision
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton facing second Spa penalty for hitting Ferrari mechanic
Hamilton struck a mechanic during his pit stop
F1 Race Report
Antonelli passes Leclerc for Spa F1 win as Russell suffers title setback
Antonelli celebrates his sixth win of 2026
F1 News
Russell taken out on first lap of Belgian GP as Hamilton punished
Russell was taken out at the start

Latest News

F1 News
Mercedes reveals dramatic F1 engine problem that hit all cars at Spa
1h ago
Mercedes engines suffered an unknown glitch out of Turn 1
F1 News
“It's not down to the driver” - Lando Norris launches fresh PU attack despite ‘getting lucky’ at Spa
2h ago
Norris in Spa
F1 News
Welcome to F1’s ‘jungle’ - Verstappen avoids “airplane shunt” at Spa
3h ago
Verstappen is not impressed with F1 deployment levels
F1 News
"These new regulations hurt" - Martin Brundle offers brutal assessment of new F1 rules
5h ago
Brundle wants to see the current rules gone
F1 News
Red Bull’s new Helmut Marko? Mercedes driver scout to make switch
5h ago
Lagrue helped discover Antonelli

Don't miss the latest F1 talking points.

More News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri voices concern after Charles Leclerc escapes Spa sanction
6h ago
Piastri at Spa
F1 News
George Russell drops f-bomb at Mercedes in unheard team radio fury
8h ago
Russell was taken out on the first lap at Spa
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton feared Kimi Raikkonen repeat after hitting mechanic
8h ago
Hamilton accidentally hit one of his mechanics during his pit stop
F1 News
Ferrari condemns “harsh” Lewis Hamilton penalty in F1 Belgian GP
22h ago
Hamilton was pinged with a five-second time penalty
F1 News
Hamilton learns fate as Ferrari penalty for unsafe release confirmed
23h ago
Hamilton kept hold of his fourth place finish