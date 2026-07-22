Why Aston Martin's F1 future hinges on Hungary F1 upgrades

Like many other midfield teams, Aston Martin targeted the all-new 2026 Formula 1 regulations as an opportunity to vault itself into at least podium contention, with race wins and championship titles a thinly veiled ambition.

However, in the case of Aston Martin, this dream opportunity has become a living nightmare, with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll off the pace in qualifying at last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix by almost six seconds, and the margin to the next slowest team – rookie outfit, Cadillac – over two seconds.

Just how the team arrived in this situation beggars belief, with Aston Martin making a dream signing in legendary world title-winning designer Adrian Newey, while also poaching top talent from front-running rivals. And this is not to forget the all-new world-class facility built just outside Silverstone.

"I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence [Stroll] brings to everything he is involved with,” said Newey at an event to announce his signing from Red Bull.

“Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team.

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A dream signing, but not yet the dream result

"He is the only majority team owner who is actively engaged in the sport. His commitment is demonstrated in the development of the new AMR Technology Campus and wind tunnel at Silverstone, which are not only state of the art but have a layout that creates a great environment to work in.

"Together with great partners like Honda and Aramco, they have all the key pieces of infrastructure needed to make Aston Martin a world championship-winning team and I am very much looking forward to helping reach that goal."

Team owner Lawrence Stroll added: "We mean business - and so does he. Adrian shares our hunger and ambition, he believes in this project, and he will help us write the next chapter in Aston Martin Aramco's Formula 1 story."

Signed in 2024, Newey had little to do with the 2025 car at all, and was fully focused on the 2026 regulation changes from the earliest possible moment, as Aston Martin, along with many other teams, quickly switched focus during the previous campaign, sacrificing development that year for the greater opportunities that lay ahead.

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It should be noted that Aston Martin’s early progress was not helped at all by Honda, with the engine manufacturer having fewer personnel than expected on the project, and the resulting power unit plagued with reliability issues.

Aston Martin failures were common early in the season © XPB Images

After the season began, Aston Martin quickly made the decision to focus on a single large upgrade package, rather than bringing parts in drips and drabs. In part, this decision was made with cost cap considerations in mind. However, the incremental gains of rival teams throughout the campaign have seen Aston Martin relegated to back-row fodder, with points unlikely even with a crazy scenario – this highlighting the impressive nature of Fernando Alonso’s Monaco point in a race filled with controversial penalties.

“Expectations were sky‑high, but the reality of where we were didn't match that,” said Newey in an Aston Martin interview ahead of the British Grand Prix.

"On the chassis side, we're quite a long way overweight. Some of that comes from the PU integration issues with Honda, but we also didn't do as good a job as we should have on our side at saving weight. When you design in a rush, weight is the first thing that suffers because you don't have the time to thoroughly optimise everything.

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"Aerodynamically, we also took a bold direction – which was largely pushed by me – without the luxury of exploring multiple concepts in depth because time was against us. I wouldn't say the direction we've taken is fundamentally wrong, but it has thrown up challenges we didn't anticipate."

Krack has been forced to battle performance questions at every weekend © XPB Images

Since those opening rounds, Aston Martin chief trackside officer, Mike Krack has been regularly questioned about the upcoming upgrade, but he has always maintained that the team must see through its plan, or be caught in an even worse situation.

In Belgium, he conceded that the team is unlikely to have enough spare parts to cover the threat of crash damage, although he was confident that two new chassis would be ready for the planned Hungary launch.

It is not overstating it to suggest that this upcoming weekend could well make or break Aston Martin’s season.

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When over three seconds is required to simply close back up to the slowest drivers in Q2, this upgrade package will need to be truly stunning.

“For us, the most important is that we go back racing, because we have not over the last events – it was very difficult to keep up with the midfield,” added Krack. “Whatever it’s going to bring, I think going racing is most important for everyone.

Alonso scored Aston Martin's only point so far in Monaco

“I think the period that we had with no upgrades for very long is now over, so it looks good for the future, and we are just all looking forward to Budapest and seeing what we have.”

While simply closing onto the lower midfield teams ahead does not necessarily appear to be a headline-grabbing ambition, this would give confidence to the team, with Aston Martin set to enjoy a further boost after the summer break in Zandvoort, as Honda brings its upgrade power unit to the track.

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What Aston Martin cannot afford at all is to still be languishing at the back of the pack and some distance off Cadillac. That outcome would see tough questions asked, if not internally, then certainly by the media, on the futures of Krack and Newey, as well as that of star driver Alonso.

While the Spaniard remains committed to helping Aston Martin become a championship-winning team, he said recently, “I will wait until probably summer break, which is August, and after summer it's Zandvoort, Monza - I think around that time I will probably decide what to do next year."

He added: “I'm committed to this team also, so even if I don't race, commitment with the team and with the project is the same and still the same as what it has been for years now.”

With so much on the line, the pressure is very much on Aston Martin to perform, and perform well.