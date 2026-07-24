Lewis Hamilton leads Ferrari 1-2 in second Hungary F1 practice as Franco Colapinto crashes

Lewis Hamilton leads team-mate Charles Leclerc in Ferrari 1-2 on Friday in Hungary.

Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver in Hungary
Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver in Hungary

Lewis Hamilton beat Ferrari Formula 1 team-mate to the fastest time in second practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix. 

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who is the most successful F1 driver at the Hungaroring with eight victories and nine pole positions, was 0.148 seconds quicker than Leclerc as Ferrari appeared to be in a league of its own during Friday practice.

Hamilton did an extra flying lap on soft tyres compared to Leclerc, who topped opening practice. 

2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

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Lando Norris emerged as Ferrari’s closest challenger in his heavily-upgraded McLaren, though the reigning world champion was half a second off the pace set by Hamilton. 

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was a further two tenths back in fourth, ahead of George Russell, who was nearly a second down with Mercedes unusually off the pace on a tricky day for the Silver Arrows. 

Mercedes team-mate and championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli was only 13th in the timesheet after several aborted efforts on the soft tyre as the Italian teenager struggled with the rear of his W17. 

It was a far from ideal start to the weekend for Antonelli, who was playing catch up after sitting out of FP1 while Fred Vesti completed Mercedes’ latest mandatory rookie running. 

Isack Hadjar was sixth-fastest in the second Red Bull, ahead of Liam Lawson’s Racing Bulls and Oscar Piastri, who was well off the pace of his McLaren team-mate. 

Nico Hulkenberg and Arvid Lindblad rounded out the top-10 for Audi and Racing Bulls. 

Second practice was interrupted by a red flag when Franco Colapinto crashed his Alpine at the final corner. Colapinto lost the rear of his Alpine and spun into the barriers, causing significant damage to his car. 

Aston Martin has debuted its much-anticipated B-spec F1 car
Aston Martin has debuted its much-anticipated B-spec F1 car

Wind and a lack of grip caused havoc, with many drivers struggling to keep their cars on the track. 

Fernando Alonso was 19th-fastest and three seconds off the pace in his B-spec Aston Martin, who were left down to a single car with Lance Stroll unable to participate following his suspected rear suspension failure. 

The issue for Stroll overshadowed Aston Martin’s much-hyped upgraded car, which made its on-track debut on Friday in Hungary. 

Tags:

F1
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
George Russell
Red Bull
Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton leads Ferrari 1-2 in second Hungary F1 practice as Franco Colapinto crashes
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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